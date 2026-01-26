UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma celebrated the 77th Republic Day by unfurling the National Flag. Both leaders hailed the Indian Constitution, with CM Yogi highlighting the 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat' resolve.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday paid tribute to the Tricolour after he unfurled the National Flag at his residence in Lucknow, and highlighted the "Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat" resolve and Constitutions's role in building the India we are witnessing today. Speaking at the event, CM Yogi extended greetings, recalling the events of 1950 that led to the Constitution's formal adoption on January 26. "On the occasion of 77th RepublicDay, I extend heartiest greetings to all the people of the state. On this day in 1950, India's Constitution came into effect. In this journey of 76 years, our Constitution witnessed a lot of ups and downs. But despite all of these, in line with our resolve of Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat, from north to south and from east to west, taking forward every Indian's pride, India's unity and integrity, today we are all witnessing a new India. Our Constitution plays a major role towards this", he said.

Moreover, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also unfurled the National Flag on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day in Jaipur, paying tribute to those who contributed to the freedom movement and highlighting the significance of the Indian Constitution. At the event, the CM greeted the people of Rajasthan and said, "I extend greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of RepublicDay. On this day in 1950, our Constitution came into effect. India's Constitution is the longest written Constitution in the world, and we are all bound by that Constitution. India is the largest democracy in the world. I pay tribute to all those who dedicated themselves to the freedom movement and brought the Constitution into effect."

Republic Day Significance and Celebrations

Republic Day, observed annually on January 26, marks the day India adopted its Constitution in 1950, officially becoming a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. The day holds immense historical significance as it represents the culmination of India's long struggle for independence and the establishment of constitutional governance based on justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

Celebrations of the 77th Republic Day at the Kartvya Path will be based on the theme of the 150th Anniversary of the national song, Vande Mataram, a timeless mantra that awakened the spirit of Swadeshi, self-reliance, and freedom in India's national consciousness. This year, Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, has been elaborately decorated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the national song (November 7, 2025) as a year-long commemoration. (ANI)