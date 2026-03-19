Three students from IIT Bombay were killed on the spot and another was critically injured after their car overturned on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway near Khopoli. The accident occurred on Gudi Padwa as the driver lost control of the high-speed vehicle.

Three students of IIT Bombay were killed on the spot and one was critically injured in a tragic road accident on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway near Khopoli on Thursday, police said.

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Details of the Accident

According to Senior Police Inspector Gajanan Ghadge of Panvel Taluka, the accident occurred on Gudi Padwa on the lane coming from Khalapur towards Mumbai.

As per the reports, a Polo car travelling from Pune towards Mumbai was running at high speed when the driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle in the Khopoli area, following which the car overturned multiple times, resulting in a horrific accident.

The accident was so severe that the car was completely damaged in the collision. Four students were travelling in the car. Three of them died on the spot, while one student is critically injured. The injured student is undergoing treatment in Khalapur, said Ghadge.

Victims Identified

The deceased have been identified as Omkar Borse, 22, from Nashik; Lay Deshbharat, 23, from Nagpur; and Shreyash Sharma, 22, from Jaipur. All three were students of IIT Bombay. Their bodies have been kept at MGM Hospital in Kalamboli.

Aftermath and Investigation

Traffic on the expressway was affected for some time after the accident. Highway police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Further investigation is ongoing into the matter. (ANI)