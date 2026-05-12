Tamil Nadu's new CM C Joseph Vijay orders the closure of 717 TASMAC liquor shops near schools, places of worship, and bus stands. The move, praised by TVK MLAs, is part of the new government's public welfare measures.

TVK MLAs Welcome Liquor Shop Closure

Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) legislator R Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday welcomed the Tamil Nadu government's order to close over 700 liquor retail outlets situated near sensitive public areas. The directive, issued by Chief Minister Vijay, mandates the closure of Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) shops located within a 500-meter radius of educational institutions, places of worship, and bus stands. Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly member from Avadi Assembly constituency in Thiruvallur district told ANI, "It is a very good order. A lot of good announcements will follow. We look forward to good administration by our leader."

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Meanwhile, expressing confidence in the state's new leadership, TVK MLA from Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar N Marie Wilson, while speaking to ANI, said, "This is a very important moment for TVK having formed the government and now with the election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker. This is a welcome sign. Change will happen now. JDC Prabhakaran is a very serious leader. TVK's Vijay is for the people. Many people had criticised him, but now they are seeing this actions."

Details of the Closure Order

The newly elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has ordered the closure of 717 government-run TASMAC liquor retail outlets located within a 500-metre radius of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stations in the State, within two weeks, in the interest of public welfare. After assuming the office of CM, Vijay ordered a survey of TASMAC liquor shops to identify the ones operating near places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands.

"With the welfare of the general public in mind, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, has issued orders to close--within two weeks--717 retail liquor shops situated within a 500-metre radius of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands. Currently, 4,765 retail liquor shops are being operated by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation. From among these, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, issued directives to conduct a survey and identify those shops located within a 500-meter radius of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands. In accordance with the aforementioned order, it was identified that 717 retail liquor shops are currently operating within these three specified categories," a press release read.

"Taking public welfare into consideration, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, has ordered the closure--within the next two weeks--of a total of 717 retail liquor shops, comprising 276 shops located near places of worship, 186 shops near educational institutions, and 255 shops near bus stands," the release added.

The TASMAC Context

Although TASMAC liquor shops make up for high revenue for the Tamil Nadu government, there have been calls across party lines to close several of these retail outlets. The TASMAC has also come under the probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Last year, the probe agency had conducted raids at multiple premises across Tamil Nadu in connection with alleged offences related to Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) and associated entities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in its manifesto has also promised a drug-free Tamil Nadu. (ANI)