Keralam CM Pinarayi Vijayan held a roadshow in his Dharmadam constituency ahead of the April 9 Assembly polls. At a press conference, he presented the LDF's progress report, stating 97% of manifesto promises have been implemented.

Keralam Chief Minister and CPI (M) candidate Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday held a roadshow in his home constituency, Dharmadam. The roadshow witnessed enthusiastic participation from the supporters of CM Vijayan and his party.

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LDF Government Presents Progress Report

Earlier in the day, the Left Democratic Front government placed its progress report of performance before the electorate ahead of the April 9 Assembly polls in Keralam. Addressing a press conference in Dharmadam today, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted several key achievements of the LDF government.

He said that 97 per cent of the promises made by the 2021 LDF election manifesto have been implemented, and others are in the advanced stages of implementation. He said that the report is being presented in the 10th year of the LDF government. Presenting accounts before the public is the responsibility of the government, he said, adding that such reports have been published regularly since 2017.

Key Welfare Schemes Highlighted

The LIFE Mission scheme, the flagship scheme of the Keralam Government under CM Vijayan, delivered five lakh houses to the homeless across the state, benefiting 20 lakh people, he said. He also noted that Rs 1,000 monthly financial assistance is being provided to housewives, benefiting over 16,40,276 people.

The Chief Minister added that several other welfare initiatives have also been implemented in Kerala, including the introduction of the One Land Ownership Protection Act, aimed at safeguarding housing rights.

Infrastructure and Rehabilitation Projects

The Chief Minister said the first part of a township has been completed, and 178 houses have been handed over to beneficiaries as part of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala rehabilitation efforts. He further said that the construction on the Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi tunnel road project in Wayanad has begun.

Keralam Assembly Election Schedule

Polling for the 2026 Keralam Legislative Assembly elections will be held on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current Assembly ends on May 23. (ANI)