C Joseph Vijay, in his first speech as TN CM, promised a 'new beginning' of secular social justice. He slammed the previous DMK govt for a Rs 10 lakh crore debt and signed orders for 200 units of free electricity and a women's safety force.

Newly elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday, in his first speech after being sworn in, emphasised that his government would mark the "new beginning" and era of "real, secular and social justice."

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Addressing a huge gathering at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai today, Vijay stressed that he would "repay the debt" of people after leaving behind his cinema career, adding that he doesn't come from a "royal family". "I know what hunger is," he said adding, that no challenge is too big for him when he has got the massive suppoort of the people with him. He told the audience, "I am like your son, like your brother," and thanked them for accepting him and for telling him "Come, we will take take care of you."

Slams Previous DMK Govt, Promises White Paper

"The DMK government has left us with a debt of Rs 10 lakh crore. The party has emptied the treasury," Vijay said after the swearing-in ceremony. He announced that his government would release a white paper on Tamil Nadu's finances covering the 2021-2026 period.

First Actions as CM

After assuming office, he signed his first set of orders including 200 units of free electricity, a special force called 'Singapen' for women's safety, and an anti-drug task force.

While laying out his plans after the oath-taking ceremony, the newly elected Chief Minister pledged to bring drug abuse under control. "From today onward, I will begin taking strong measures to control drug abuse. It is our duty to save our youngsters from it. Likewise, I will ensure law and order and guarantee safety for everyone," he said.

"Even if some people humiliate me, whether they are friends or enemies, all eight crore people are still my people. My heart tells me that I must give complete attention to education, roads, drinking water facilities, and other essential services. As I said before, I will not touch even a single paisa of the people's money," he said.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and top coalition leaders were seated on the same platform at the Nehru Stadium.

'I Don't Come From a Royal Family': Vijay on His Humble Roots

"I know very well about normal and common people's mind and how life is like for someone; I was born to an ordinary assistant director. I do not come from a royal family. I am just like your son, your daughter, your elder brother, or your younger brother- that is how I see myself. And it was because you saw me that way that you gave me such a great place in cinema," said Vijay in an emotional speech.

"Now, leaving all of that behind and entering politics to repay my debt of gratitude to you, you embraced me with so much love and affection, saying, 'We are here for you, Vijay. We will take care of everything.' At this moment, I must say this: throughout this journey and this process, I faced countless hardships and humiliations. But despite all that, you too endured difficulties and insults for my sake. You never cared about any of it; you treated my pain as your own and stood beside me throughout. Today, when I say, 'I, Joseph Vijay...,' you all have made this a reality. I am truly speechless now," he added.

He further noted that he lives a normal life like an ordinary human being and won't deceive people with false promises. Vijay highlighted that he would fulfil all that is possible, asserting that he would topple any challenge if he had the support of the people.

"My dear people, my own family-I am not some divine messenger or prophet. I am just an ordinary human being living a normal life. I will never deceive you with false promises; I will only promise what is possible. You may wonder, 'Then will he not do what seems impossible?' But when crores of people stand with me, I have the confidence and belief in my heart that together we can face anything, no matter what comes our way," he said.

The actor-turned-politician further hit out at the previous Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, alleging that the state's finances had deteriorated sharply over the last five years. highlighting its debt of Rs 10 lakh crore and accused them of emptying the treasury of the state.

"Today, the condition in which our Tamil Nadu government has been left is something I have seen for myself. The last government has gone out after borrowing debts of more than Rs 10 lakh crore; the treasury has been completely emptied before they left office. It is in such a situation that we have taken charge. I am not saying this for effect; only if you look inside and seeing things firsthand can one understand what is there and what is not," said Vijay.

Pledge for Transparency

Highlighting his will to run a "transparent government", the Tamil Nadu CM said he won't hide his actions from public and would rather perform them openly. "After reviewing everything, I intend to release a white paper to the people. I want my government to be a transparent government- that is the very first thing I want to do. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, if I need to meet someone, I will not do it secretly or behind closed doors. Whatever I do, I will do openly and transparently. I request all of you to give me some time. I will gradually fulfil everything I have promised and will sincerely strive to implement them. This is your government. I will ensure strict safety for women. From today onward, I will begin taking strong measures to control drug abuse; it is our duty to save our youngsters from it. Likewise, I will ensure law and order and guarantee safety for everyone," he said.

From 'Thalapathy' to Chief Minister: A Star's Political Rise

Vijay, often referred to as the 'Thalapathy', showed a crowd-pulling ability in the election rallies, which many comparing him to former CM MG Ramachandran.

While Tamil Nadu has had a long history of actors entering and conquering politics, the State awaited another star to step up in the line after Captain Vijayakanth.

He has also embraced his Christian identity while being outspoken about secular politics.

Although the TVK was launched in 2024, he has been looked at as a social worker and has not been apolitical, given his films, which dealt with drug menace, corruption and other socio-political issues.

While there has been speculation of him entering politics since 2009, Vijay has involved himself in social work. In the 2026 elections, he won two seats, Perambur and Trichy East, and will resign from one. (ANI)