Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched development projects worth Rs 53.96 crore in Rampur Bushehar, inaugurating a Community Health Centre and laying the foundation for the Jeori-Sarahan road upgrade and a new bus stand in Nankhari.

CM Sukhu Inaugurates Health Centre, Water Schemes

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 53.96 crore in Rampur Bushehar, district Shimla. He inaugurated the Community Health Centre building at Gram Panchayat Dhar Gaura, constructed at a cost of Rs 3.27 crore, the strengthening works of various drinking water supply schemes under Jal Shakti Sub-Division Rampur completed with an outlay of Rs 1.78 crore and Rs 74.38 lakh improvement works of the Flow Irrigation Scheme (FIS) Foula Ladhidhar scheme in Tehsil Nankhari. He also inaugurated the Rs 89 lakh residence-cum-office complex of Assistant Engineer PWD, Sarahan, a release said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Foundation Laid for Major Road and Infra Projects

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stones of several major projects, including the up-gradation of the Jeori-Sarahan road under NABARD to cost Rs. 25.76 crore, the lift drinking water supply scheme for ITBP colony Nogli to cost Rs. 2.77 crore, Rs 4.57 crore strengthening of drinking water supply schemes for Munish-Bhali and Darkali panchayats and FIS from Belupul to Majheoti in Tehsil Nankhari to cost Rs. 1.19 crore. He also laid the foundation stones for the sewerage system for Nagar Parishad Rampur, which will cost Rs three crore, and a multi-storey shopping complex and bus stand to be built at Nankhari at a cost of Rs 9.96 crore. (ANI)