HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressed an Anti-Chitta Walkathon in Shahpur, calling for a public movement to make the state drug-free. He emphasized protecting youth from addiction and announced state-level status for the Shahpur Dussehra Festival.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressed the Anti-Chitta Walkathon in Shahpur virtually from Shimla and urged people to join hands to fight drug abuse and build a drug-free State.

He said that the Anti-Chitta Walkathon was organised in Shahpur Assembly constituency of Kangra district to raise awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse and encourage public participation in the campaign against chitta, a highly addictive drug. School students, public representatives and local residents took part in the walkathon and expressed their commitment to building a drug-free society.

Protecting Youth a Shared Responsibility: CM Sukhu

Addressing the gathering on Monday, the Chief Minister said that chitta not only destroys an individual’s life but also seriously affects families and society. It puts the future of young people at risk and harms their education, health and social well-being.

He stressed that the youth are the future of the nation and protecting them from drug abuse is a shared responsibility of the government and every citizen. He urged students to understand the harmful effects of drugs and spread awareness among their friends and in their communities. He encouraged young people to take part in sports, education, creative activities and other positive pursuits to lead healthy and meaningful lives.

The Chief Minister also appealed to parents, teachers, social organisations and public representatives to pay special attention to children and young people. He said that collective efforts and public participation were essential to turning the campaign against drug abuse into a people’s movement.

State Committed to Dismantling Drug Networks

He further said that the state government was committed to curbing the illegal trade in chitta, taking strict action against drug traffickers and dismantling drug networks. He added that the government’s efforts were not limited to enforcement but also focused on protecting young people from drug abuse and creating a drug-free environment through public awareness. He urged citizens to share information about drug-related activities with the concerned authorities and support the campaign.

Boost for Culture: Shahpur Dussehra Festival Upgraded

On the occasion, CM Sukhu announced to grant state-level status to the Shahpur Dussehra Festival. He said that it would give a major boost to the region’s cultural traditions.

Officials Echo Call for Public Participation

Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania, who was present at the Dussehra Ground in Shahpur, thanked the Chief Minister for the announcement and his support for the area. He said that extensive public awareness campaigns were being organised in Shahpur to eliminate chitta and that the walkathon was part of these ongoing efforts.

Advocate General Anoop Rattan said that public awareness and the active participation of citizens were essential to eliminating chitta from Himachal Pradesh. He stressed that the problem could only be tackled through collective efforts and urged people to come forward and support the campaign against drug abuse.

Public representatives, students, and local residents also participated in the Anti-Chitta Walkathon. (ANI)