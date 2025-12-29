Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma praised the Supreme Court's decision to stay its Aravalli order and form a new expert committee for its definition. He reiterated his government's commitment to Aravalli conservation and the ongoing mining ban.

CM Sharma Commits to Aravalli Conservation

After the Supreme Court put a stay on its earlier order concerning the Aravalli range, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday said that the BJP government here is fully committed to the conservation of the Aravalli. The Chief Minister welcomed the top court's decision to form a new expert committee to examine issues that need to be examined in terms of the definition of Aravallis.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Sharma wrote, "Our government is fully serious and committed to the conservation of the Aravalli. It is always resolved to establish the overall development of the state along with environmental conservation. In this context, the decision to form a new committee for the in-depth review of the order related to the Aravalli by the Hon'ble Supreme Court is commendable." "We have previously also expressed our commitment to the conservation of the Aravalli. The complete ban on mining in the Aravalli area imposed by the Central Government will continue as before. This decision will further accelerate the campaign to stop mining mafias and illegal mining," the post added.

Supreme Court Puts Order in Abeyance

The Supreme Court has "put in abeyance" its earlier decision (issued on November 20) to accept the Central Environment Ministry's definition of the Aravalli Hills and the Aravalli Range. Acceptance of the said definition by the top court in November had exposed most of the Aravalli region to the possibility of being used for regulated mining activities.

A vacation bench of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices JK Maheshwari and AG Masih has also ordered the formation of a new expert committee to examine issues that need to be examined in terms of the definition of Aravallis. The Court has also issued notice to the Centre and the four Aravalli States - Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and Haryana, seeking their response to its suo motu case on the issue.

Union Environment Minister Welcomes Decision

Earlier today, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision and reaffirmed his commitment to the protection and restoration of the mountain range.

In a post on X, Bhupender Yadav said, "I welcome the Supreme Court directions introducing a stay on its order concerning the Aravalli range, and the formation of a new committee to study issues. We stand committed to extending all assistance sought from MOEFCC in the protection and restoration of the Aravalli range," he said." As things stand, a complete ban on mining stays with regard to new mining leases or renewal of old mining leases," he added. (ANI)