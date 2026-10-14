Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the progress of the new Assam Legislative Assembly and Khanikar Multi Sports Complex in Dibrugarh, directing officials to accelerate construction and maintain high-quality standards for timely completion.

Underscoring the State Government’s commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and developing world-class public infrastructure, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday visited Khanikar in Dibrugarh to review the progress of the second Assam Legislative Assembly complex and the Khanikar Multi Sports Complex. He directed the executing agencies to accelerate construction through meticulous planning, effective coordination and uncompromising adherence to quality standards.

CM Reviews New Assembly Complex Construction

During his visit to the site of the second Assam Legislative Assembly complex, the Chief Minister took stock of various components of the project and interacted with the officials concerned. While the project has a stipulated completion period of 30 months, he instructed the executing team to expedite the work and ensure timely completion without compromising on quality.

It may be noted that envisioned as a landmark in Assam’s institutional journey, the complex will house the main Assembly building, an MLA hostel, an auditorium with a seating capacity of 800, and other essential facilities.

Vision for a Progressive Assam

During his visit to the site, Sarma directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to ensure that the complex reflects the stature and dignity of democratic institutions while embodying the aspirations of a progressive and forward-looking Assam. He stressed that the architectural design, construction standards and overall execution of the project must be guided by a commitment to excellence, befitting an institution that represents the democratic aspirations of the people of Assam.

Inspection of Khanikar Multi Sports Complex

The Chief Minister also inspected the ongoing construction of the Khanikar Multi Sports Complex and reviewed the progress of the work. He directed the executing agency to accelerate construction while maintaining the highest standards of quality and ensuring timely delivery of the project.

A Hub for Aspiring Sportspersons

Considering the importance of robust sports infrastructure in nurturing young talents, Sarma asked the PWD to develop the complex as a state-of-the-art sporting facility equipped to meet the needs of aspiring sportspersons. He underlined that the facility should serve as a lasting asset for Assam, providing future generations with opportunities to train, excel and compete at higher levels.

MLAs Taranga Gogoi, Prasanta Phukan and Sanjay Kishan, Special Commissioner and Special Secretary, PWD, Raj Chakraborty, and other officials were present during the visits.