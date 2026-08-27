Telangana CM Revanth Reddy inspected Mir Alam Tank's development, including the iconic suspension bridge. He ordered officials to prevent sewage, add water sports, and transform the lake into a major tourist destination integrated with Nehru Zoo.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy conducted a surprise inspection of Mir Alam Tank on Thursday and reviewed the ongoing development works with officials. The Chief Minister inspected the progress of the works around the tank and the construction of the iconic suspension bridge over it.

Officials briefed the CM on the progress of the projects through a photo presentation, an official CMO release said. The CM enquired about the status of the various works and directed officials to complete the project within a stipulated timeframe.

Project's Key Focus Areas

The Musi Rejuvenation Development Corporation Limited has taken up the works at Mir Alam Tank, which focus on three key aspects: the rejuvenation of the tank, the development of surrounding areas with islands, and the construction of the iconic bridge.

Improving Water Quality and Flow

During the visit, the CM also instructed officials to take robust measures to prevent sewage from flowing into Mir Alam Tank and suggested widening the drainage channels (nalas) to ensure the smooth flow of floodwater from the lake into the Musi River. The Chief Minister stressed that focus should be placed on improving water quality alongside the lake's rejuvenation.

Developing a Premier Recreational Hub

Introduction of Water Sports and Adventure

CM Revanth Reddy directed officials to formulate development plans to introduce water sports at Mir Alam Lake. Exploring the possibilities of boating, water sports, and adventure activities while adhering to necessary technical, environmental, and safety standards was discussed in the meeting.

Family Entertainment and Tourism Activities

The Chief Minister emphasised that Mir Alam Tank should be developed as an attractive recreational hub for both families and youth by undertaking several initiatives. The CM also proposed setting up food courts, lush green parks, relaxation zones, family entertainment facilities around the lake, and the development of dedicated playgrounds and activity centres for children. The plans also include creating pedestrian-friendly walkways and public spaces, as well as improving accessibility and connectivity.

CM Revanth Reddy reviewed the plan to develop the islands located within Mir Alam Lake, exploring the utilisation of the area for nature-based relaxation centres, glamping (luxury camping), and other tourism activities. Officials were ordered to prepare plans for establishing wedding and event destinations.

Strategic Development and Integration

The State Government has already announced the development of quality tourism and recreational facilities and the creation of employment opportunities through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model at the tank.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to integrate the development of Mir Alam Tank with the nearby Nehru Zoological Park. The objective of the project is to offer a unified tourism experience that combines a visit to the zoo with nature, the scenic beauty of the lake, and family entertainment.

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) regarding the tank's rejuvenation and the development of its surrounding areas and islands is currently being prepared. The Telangana government has envisioned a major plan for the makeover of the famous Mir Alam Tank with modern facilities, aiming to promote the historical site as one of the best tourist hubs, as per an official CMO release.

Iconic Bridge Construction Update

Under the plan, new facilities are being developed to upgrade the tank into a prominent tourism and recreation hub for visiting families to spend the day enjoying nature, entertainment, and relaxation. The construction work on the iconic bridge over Mir Alam Tank is also progressing at a brisk pace. Out of the 544 piles targeted for completion by August 27, 2026, 273 have already been finished, marking a completion rate of 50.18 per cent.

Progress of 45.16 per cent has been recorded regarding pile caps, with 28 out of 62 completed. Additionally, six out of the 62 pier-cum-pier caps have been finished so far.

Vision for a Global Tourist Destination

During the inspection, CM Revanth Reddy suggested developing Mir Alam Tank--located near the airport--into a major tourist attraction. The government aims to give Mir Alam Tank a new identity by highlighting its historic lake, lush green surroundings, proximity to Nehru Zoological Park, islands, water sports, family entertainment options, food courts, and an iconic suspension bridge.

Mir Alam Tank is set to become a major tourist destination, attracting not only Hyderabad residents but also domestic and international tourists once the comprehensive development works are completed. The lake is being developed into a place where the entire family can spend the day enjoying nature, entertainment, water sports, and relaxation in one location. (ANI)