Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday extended Republic Day greetings to Telangana people and congratulated the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri award winners from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The Chief Minister stated that January 26 is a festive occasion for all people of the country and this is the foundation for India's development as a Democratic, Republic, Secular, Socialist and sovereign nation, accoridng to a release.

Further, the CM said that the people's government is implementing a slew of development and welfare programmes in line with the aspirations of the leaders of India's freedom struggle and the architects of the Indian constitution.

CM Congratulates Padma Award Winners

The Chief Minister, additionally, expressed profound delight that State Government Advisor and renowned Oncologist Nori Dattatreyudu was awarded Padma Bhushan.

Gaddamanugu Chandramouli, Krishnamurthy Balasubramanian, and Kumaraswamy Thangaraj have been awarded Padma Shri in Science and Technology.

G Venkat Rao and Palkonda Vijayanand Reddy (Medicine ), Mamidi Rama Reddy ( Animal Husbandry), Mamidala Jagadish Kumar, Vempati Shashi Shekhar, and Vempati Kutumba Shastri ( Education and Literature), Deepika Reddy, Murali Mohan, Rajendra Prasad, and Garimella Balakrishna have also been awarded Padma Shri in the field of Arts, according to the release.

The Chief Minister commended the Padma awardees for their dedication and service to society in the fields of service, arts, and other sectors.

About The National Padma Awards

The recipients of the Padma Awards. These awards are conferred in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (for distinguished service of a high order), and Padma Shri (for distinguished service in any field).

The awards recognise excellence across various disciplines, including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service.

Announced annually on the occasion of Republic Day, the President has approved the conferment of 131 Padma Awards, 5 Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri.

Other Prominent Awardees

Several prominent individuals have been honoured with Padma awards this year.

The Padma Vibhushan was conferred posthumously on the late Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandhan and veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra Singh Deol. Additionally, the Padma Bhushan was awarded to legendary playback singer Alka Yagnik, veteran politician Shibu Soren (posthumously), and renowned actor Mammootty. (ANI)