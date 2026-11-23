Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has dismissed KTR's claims of water diversion to Andhra Pradesh, labeling them technically flawed. He clarified the operational constraints of the Medigadda barrage and criticized KTR's knowledge of irrigation systems.

CM Revanth Reddy Dismisses Allegations of Diverting Water to Andhra

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has strongly refuted allegations made by BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) regarding the state's handling of water resources. KTR had previously claimed that the Congress government was creating a water crisis by allowing 90 TMC of water from the Nagarjunsagar Dam to be diverted to Andhra Pradesh.

Dismissing KTR's grasp of river systems, Reddy asserted that no water is being diverted to Andhra Pradesh. He countered the criticism by highlighting structural issues at the Medigadda barrage, explaining that the facility is currently damaged and lacks the scope for lifting water. The CM further emphasized that operating three barrages and three lifts simultaneously is a complex requirement for effective water management, contrasting this technical reality with KTR's accusations.

Addressing the ongoing political row, Reddy urged KTR to focus on his own area of expertise, remarking that the BRS leader is better suited for 'housekeeping' than irrigation policy. The exchange underscores the deepening tensions between the two political factions over river water sharing, crop holidays, and regional drinking water security.