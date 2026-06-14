Delhi CM Rekha Gupta participated in the 'Maa Yamuna Riverbank Cleanliness Drive,' urging citizens to stop dumping waste. The drive, involving BJP leaders and volunteers across 28 ghats, aims to make cleaning the Yamuna a continuous campaign.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday urged the people to work together to ensure that no waste of any kind would be dumped into the Yamuna River after participating in the 'Maa Yamuna Riverbank Cleanliness Drive' at Dashmesh Ghat. The initiative saw participation from senior BJP leaders and public representatives at Dashmesh Ghat in Geeta Colony, organised by the state government across 28 ghats. The chief minister added that the work of cleaning the Yamuna River has been underway continuously since 6 am.

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Speaking to reporters, Gupta said, "Volunteers from various organisations have contributed their labour here. All our BJP workers have also volunteered, and the work of cleaning the Yamuna River has been underway continuously since 6 AM; hundreds of tons of waste are being removed... Just think, by immersing household ritual offerings here, which deity are we actually pleasing? If Yamuna is polluted, no deity will be pleased."

She further added that the state government will carry out its duties with full diligence, and citizens will also fulfil their responsibilities. "We must all work together to ensure that no waste of any kind is dumped into the Yamuna River... This cleanliness drive is an ongoing campaign. I will continue to invite you from time to time; the government will carry out its duties with full diligence, and we, as citizens, will also fulfil our responsibilities," she added.

Government Commitment to Clean Yamuna

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma took part in the drive at Hathi Ghat, where he emphasised the government's commitment to cleaning the Yamuna and credited leadership support for ongoing efforts. Speaking on the initiative, Verma said, "Efforts are being made to clean the Yamuna. Prime Minister Modi has always issued clear directives regarding this. We have received explicit instructions, continuous meetings with our Home Minister--who seeks comprehensive updates every twenty days--and full cooperation from the Chief Minister. With such immense support and blessings, nothing can stop the cleaning of Mother Yamuna. In three years, you will witness a significant transformation in the Yamuna..."

Cleanliness Drive as a Service Campaign

BJP MLA Shikha Rai, who also participated in the cleanliness drive, highlighted ongoing public engagement and termed the initiative part of a broader service campaign. "Prime Minister Modi's 12-year term has been completed. Today, he has become the longest-serving Prime Minister of our country. Every person in the country is ready to serve the nation shoulder to shoulder with PM Modi... For that, a full fortnight has been dedicated to service activities... Here, local residents are participating in their respective places...," she said.

She added, "Today has been kept special for the cleaning of the Yamuna River... Previous governments continuously neglected the Yamuna River. Before our government came to power, the situation was such that we could see foam from chemicals on the Yamuna River... I believe this is a very big effort. This effort will successfully show its results."

Call to Transform Drive into Mass Movement

Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta also participated in the drive at Purana Pul, where he stressed the importance of transforming the initiative into a mass public movement.

The cleanliness campaign witnessed participation from Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, along with Minister Parvesh Verma, MLA Shikha Rai, Speaker Vijender Gupta, and several party workers and local residents across multiple ghats, including Dashmesh Ghat and Hathi Ghat. (ANI)