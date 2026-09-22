Delhi plans collection centres near temples for broken idols and puja material, along with artificial ponds for Ganpati visarjan, as the government seeks to combine religious practices with environmental protection.

A new strategy is being formulated by the authorities of Delhi that not only focuses on managing religious material but also addresses their adverse effects on the environment. In a recent announcement made by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, a new strategy has been unveiled to build up collection centers near temples so that devotees can dispose of broken or old idols and puja materials respectfully.

The proposal comes on the back of another plan that calls for the construction of artificial ponds for immersion of Ganpati idols, providing devotees an alternative to immerse the idols in natural water bodies during festivals.

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Collection Centers To Provide A Specific Place For Religious Materials

As per the plan, a specific place will be allotted for devotees to deposit broken, damaged and old religious idols and other related puja material in the collection centers near the temples.

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Artificial Ponds to Be Set up for Ganpati Visarjan in Delhi

Artificial ponds for Ganpati visarjan are also being planned by the government of Delhi. These would serve as designated areas for immersion and will also help ease the burden on the river and other natural water bodies.

The existing environmental law framework of Delhi has provided for artificial/temporary immersion facilities. This was stated in the directions given in August 2025 by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), which sought from the local bodies setting up temporary/artificial ponds near residential colonies for immersion. There were separate arrangements to be made for collection of worship material and management of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste.

Delhi Has An Existing Framework For Idol Immersion Arrangements

This has been done keeping in mind the arrangements that had been made in Delhi before. Action plan of DPCC has a record of artificial pond for idol immersion in Delhi.

There are records of procurement by the Government about arrangements made for Ganesh idols immersion ponds in Karkardooma and Vishwas Nagar, Delhi.

Religious Practices and Environmental Protection

This proposed setup of centers for collecting and artificial ponds is meant to provide better handling of religious practices as well as solve issues relating to waste and water pollution.

DPCC has observed that the process of idol immersion has an impact on water quality, and hence has set some guidelines recommending the use of immersion sites, eco-friendly materials and segregation of religious waste.

The success of this proposal will largely depend on how widespread the centers and artificial ponds are going to be, how they are operated and how the residents use them. In the meantime, the government has presented the proposal as one where religious practices and environmental management meet.