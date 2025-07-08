Bihar government has approved 35% reservation in all state jobs for women and formed a Youth Commission to improve education, employment, and fight social evils. Several welfare schemes, including diesel subsidy and UPSC support, were also passed.

In a landmark move for women empowerment, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced 35% reservation in all categories of state government jobs for women who are permanent residents of Bihar.

This reservation will apply across all posts, levels, and departments in the Bihar government. The goal is to increase women’s participation in public service and governance.

Sharing the decision on X, the Chief Minister said this step would help women become stronger, more independent, and contribute actively to state administration.

Bihar Youth Commission formed for employment and welfare

The Bihar Cabinet also approved the formation of the Bihar Youth Commission, aimed at supporting young people in the age group of 18 to 45 years.

The commission will include one chairperson, two vice-chairpersons, and seven members, all under 45. It will focus on:

Creating employment opportunities

Improving access to education and training

Monitoring priority for locals in private sector jobs

Safeguarding interests of Bihari youth studying or working outside the state

Recommending measures to fight substance abuse and alcohol addiction

Nitish Kumar said this initiative will help make youth self-reliant and skilled while addressing social problems.

Who will benefit from the Youth Commission?

The Youth Commission will work with the following groups:

Migrants working or studying outside Bihar

Higher secondary and college students

Unemployed youth

Economically weak but meritorious students

Any other youth group needing support

Nitish Kumar stressed that this is a visionary step to uplift the condition of youth and build a brighter future for Bihar.

Other key decisions by the Bihar Cabinet

The Bihar Cabinet approved 43 major schemes and projects in total. Here are some key highlights:

Rs 100 crore diesel subsidy for farmers

To help farmers cope with irregular monsoons and drought, a diesel subsidy of Rs 100 crore was approved. It will cover crops like, Paddy, Maize, Barley, Oilseeds, Jute, Vegetables and medicinal plants

UPSC/BPSC incentive for differently abled

Under the Divyangjan Civil Seva Protsahan Scheme, differently abled candidates who pass the prelims of UPSC or BPSC exams will get:

Rs 50,000 for BPSC prelims

Rs 1 lakh for UPSC prelims

Hisua bypass project

The Cabinet approved a bypass road in Hisua, worth Rs 35.29 crore. It will be 2.9 km long and help reduce traffic at Hisua Baazaar.

Focus on inclusive and future-ready Bihar

These decisions reflect the Bihar government's focus on inclusive development, especially for women and youth. By combining job reservations, employment support, and social reform, Nitish Kumar aims to bring long-term change to Bihar’s social and economic structure.

With Assembly elections nearing, these announcements are expected to play a major role in shaping voter sentiment and ensuring stronger representation for women and youth in the state’s future.

(With inputs from ANI)