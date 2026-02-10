Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav awarded out-of-turn promotions to 60 soldiers for their courage in Naxal encounters in Balaghat. He also paid tribute to martyred soldiers and inaugurated 32 ISO-compliant government offices in the district.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav granted out-of-turn promotions to 60 soldiers who displayed indomitable courage and bravery in Naxal encounters during a program held in Balaghat on Monday.

The Chief Minister also paid floral tributes by laying a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti to soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the peace and security of the state, according to an official release.

Additionally, CM Yadav remotely inaugurated 32 police stations and other government offices in Balaghat district that have been developed in accordance with ISO (International Organisation for Standardisation) standards. The Chief Minister also had lunch with the Hawk Force and police personnel during the program in the district.

'Final Salute to Lal Salam': CM on Eradicating Naxalism

Addressing the program, CM Yadav said, "Strength is inherent in the very name of Balaghat. Through its own inner resolve, the district has demonstrated that even a Himalayan-scale challenge, such as Naxalism, can be brought to an end. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a nationwide momentum was created for the eradication of Naxalism. The Madhya Pradesh Police conducted impactful operations that forced Naxalites to their knees, delivering the 'final salute" to Lal Salam in the state."

"The role of the brave personnel of the Hawk Force in eliminating Naxalism is truly commendable. Balaghat was once a land where Naxalites unleashed bloodshed, but the bravery of the security forces, the firm resolve of the police, and the trust of the people together freed the region from the chains of Naxal terror. The state government is paying tribute to the martyred heroes through the Amar Jawan Jyoti. We can proudly say that Madhya Pradesh is now free from Naxalism," CM Yadav said.

Welfare and Development Initiatives

He added that the state government is making comprehensive arrangements to ensure that Naxalites never again get an opportunity to regain a foothold.

In Balaghat district, 250 Naxal-affected schools have been renovated. Single-window service centres have been established for local citizens, while camps have been organised to provide forest rights titles, caste certificates, and employment opportunities to tribal communities.

Declaring this as the Year of Farmer Welfare, the CM announced that an Agriculture Cabinet meeting would be held in Balaghat in the Mahakaushal region. The Amar Jawan Jyoti in Balaghat will stand as a memorial of the Naxal-free campaign.

The Chief Minister congratulated police personnel for the success of the anti-Naxal operations. (ANI)