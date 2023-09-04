Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CM MK Stalin's speech on Hindu marriages resurfaces on social media amid Sanatan Dharma controversy | WATCH

    An old video of MK Stalin, where he criticizes Vedic ceremonies conducted in Hindu marriages, has ignited controversy on social media. In the video, Stalin, then the DMK president, attended a marriage adhering to the Dravidian self-respect movement. He addressed the gathering and expressed his disbelief for the traditional Hindu wedding mantras.

    In the video, which abruptly ends at one minute and forty seconds, Stalin mocks Hindu marriages, highlighting certain aspects of the ceremony. He describes how the bride and groom are seated on the ground during the marriage, near the priest or Iyer who conducts the ceremony. He humorously narrates the sequence of events, including the smoke from the sacred fire causing tears, and the priest chanting mantras that he finds perplexing and distasteful.

    The video gained traction on social media, drawing both support and criticism for its content.

    This resurfaced video comes in the midst of another controversy involving Udhayanidhi Stalin, who faced backlash for his remarks on Sanatan Dharma, likening it to diseases like malaria and dengue and calling for its eradication. These remarks led to sharp responses from BJP senior leaders directed at Udhayanidhi and his father, MK Stalin.

     

