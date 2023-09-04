Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chandrayaan-3 mission: After Pragyan Rover, ISRO sets Vikram Lander on 'sleep mode'; check details

    Earlier today, ISRO announced that it commanded the Vikram Lander to execute a crucial engine firing. This maneuver, known as the "hop experiment," enabled the lander to elevate itself by approximately 40 cm, ultimately resulting in a successful soft landing on the lunar surface.

    First Published Sep 4, 2023, 2:54 PM IST

    The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday (September 4) announced that the Vikram Lander of the Chandrayaan-3 mission has been placed into sleep mode as of 8:00 AM.

    As per an update from the Indian space agency, ISRO, various in-situ experiments were conducted at the new lunar location using the ChaSTE, RAMBHA-LP, and ILSA payloads. The data gathered during these experiments has been successfully transmitted to Earth. Currently, the payloads have been powered down, while the lander's receivers remain active.

    Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander lifts off, soft lands successfully on Moon for second time: ISRO

    Vikram lander is now in the process of entering a dormant state as its solar power depletes and its battery drains. The hopeful expectation is that both Vikram and Pragyan will reawaken around September 22, 2023.

    ISRO further noted that the payloads have been powered off, while the lander's receivers continue to operate. This update follows ISRO's earlier announcement of Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander achieving a "soft landing" on the lunar surface for the second time, following its initial landing on August 23, 2023.

    The Indian space agency proudly shared this remarkable milestone on the social media platform X, stating, "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Vikram soft-landed on Moon, again! Vikram Lander exceeded its mission objectives. It successfully underwent a hop experiment. On command, it fired the engines, elevated itself by about 40 cm as expected and landed safely at a distance of 30 – 40 cm away."

    Last Updated Sep 4, 2023, 3:10 PM IST
