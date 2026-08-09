Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann laid the foundation stone for the Sri Guru Ravidass Ji Bani Adhyayan Centre in Jalandhar. The ₹37 crore centre will facilitate study and research into the life, philosophy, and teachings of Sri Guru Ravidass Ji Maharaj.

In a deeply devotional tribute to the timeless teachings and divine message of Sri Guru Ravidass Ji Maharaj, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the Sri Guru Ravidass Ji Bani Adhyayan Centre at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar.

Details of the Adhyayan Centre

According to the Punjab Chief Minister's Office, the centre, being developed as a major institution for Adhyayan into the life, philosophy and sacred Bani of Sri Guru Ravidass Ji Maharaj, will come up over 10.4 acres at an overall cost of ₹37 crore, including ₹11 crore spent on the land and ₹60 lakh on necessary permissions, while the Punjab Government will bear whatever expenditure is required for its construction. The centre will have a three-storey administration and teaching Block, three-storey boys' and girls' hostels with accommodation for 54 students each, and a two-storey building for teachers and staff. It will provide children, students and research scholars a dedicated space to study the life, Bani, philosophy and teachings of Sri Guru Ravidass Ji Maharaj and undertake research that carries the light of his wisdom and message across the world.

Part of 650th Parkash Purab Celebrations

The foundation stone has been laid as part of the Punjab Government's year-long celebrations of the 650th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Ravidass Ji Maharaj, for which ₹100 crore has been earmarked. As part of these celebrations, 50 mobile vans are travelling across all 23 districts to screen documentaries on Guru Ji's life, philosophy and teachings in 13,000 villages, taking his message of equality, humanity and dignity to people across Punjab.

CM Mann on the Noble Initiative

Speaking on the occasion, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, "It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction for us that the state government is undertaking another noble initiative as a mark of our reverence and respect for Sri Guru Ravidass Ji Maharaj. We are truly blessed that we have the privilege of rendering this service dedicated to the 650th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Ravidass Ji Maharaj. Today, the foundation stone of the Sri Guru Ravidass Ji Bani Adhyayan Centre is being laid. The overall project will cost ₹37 crore, with ₹11 crore spent on the land and another ₹60 lakh on necessary permissions. Whatever expenditure is required for constructing the Centre will be borne by the Punjab Government."

Detailing the infrastructure planned at the Centre, the Chief Minister noted, "The Centre will be spread over an area of 10.4 acres and the total covered area will be approximately 96,500 square feet. The Centre will have a three-storey Administration and Teaching Block along with three-storey boys' and girls' hostels, each having accommodation for 54 students. A two-storey residential block spread over 1,200 square feet will also be constructed for teachers and other faculty members."

Government's Thrust on Education Sector

Linking the initiative with the state government's wider efforts in education, he said, "Our government has prioritised education and has taken path-breaking initiatives in the Education sector to transform the lives of people. No freebie or concession cards can eliminate poverty or other social maladies in the state but education is the key that can pull people out of this vicious circle by raising their standard of living. Due to this, our government is tirelessly making efforts to improve the standard of education to empower the common people."

Punjab Excels in School Education

Highlighting Punjab's achievements in school education, the Chief Minister said, "As a result of these efforts, Punjab is excelling in the school education sector and NITI (National Institution for Transforming India) Aayog, one of the Government of India's premier institutions, has released new figures showing that Punjab has surpassed Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi to secure the number one position in primary and middle-school education. Education is the light that illuminates the world by dispelling the darkness due to which the state government is laying special thrust on it."

Emphasising the government's efforts to provide equal opportunities to children, he said, "Our government is making concerted efforts to give impetus to the Education sector. The government's initiatives are aimed at ensuring that children from common families get the same opportunities to excel as anyone else. Education is the strongest tool for empowering future generations and building a prosperous Punjab and the state government will leave no stone unturned to strengthen it. When I had assumed charge of office, the state was on 27th rank in school education but it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that today it is number one in this field."

Rise in NEET Qualifications

Highlighting the rise in the number of government school students qualifying NEET, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, "While only 80 students from government schools had qualified the NEET examination in 2021, the number has risen to 881 students in 2026, marking the highest-ever achievement by Punjab Government schools. Previous regimes converted schools in the entire state into just Mid Day Meal Centres but now these schools have been transformed into Educational hubs. The state government is working on a mission of boosting education in the state and ensuring access to quality education for poor students."

Speaking about his interaction with the Sant Samaj, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, "I was fortunate to have got blessings from Padam Shri Sant Niranjan Dass Ji, who was recently bestowed the Padam Shri Award, and who is here amongst us all."

Earlier, Cabinet Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and MLA Balkar Singh welcomed the dignitaries on the sacred occasion. (ANI)