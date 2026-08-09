Congress's KC Venugopal slammed the Centre over the Parliament logjam, questioning Amit Shah's absence and demanding a statement on 'atrocities' against students. He vowed that the Opposition will not allow passage of the 'anti-Constitution' FCRA Bill.

AICC General Secretary and Congress MP KC Venugopal launched a blistering attack on the Centre over the ongoing parliamentary logjam, questioned the "absence" of Union Home Minister Amit Shah from both Houses and asserted that the Opposition would not allow the passage of the "anti-Constitution" FCRA Bill.

Speaking to ANI, the senior Congress leader alleged that the government is avoiding accountability regarding the "atrocities" committed against students during recent protests in the national capital. "The Home Minister of India is absent from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. We have demanded only one thing from the Home Minister: Who committed atrocities against students in Delhi? We need an answer from the Home Minister of India, but he is not ready to answer," Venugopal said.

Opposition links cooperation to Shah's statement

The Congress MP further addressed the speculation surrounding the government's legislative agenda for the remainder of the Monsoon Session, specifically the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill and the Delimitation Bill. "There are rumours that they will bring the delimitation Bill and the FCRA Bill. Our Leader of Opposition told the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs clearly that, first of all, HM Amit Shah should come to Parliament and give a statement on the atrocities against students in Delhi. Only then will we cooperate with the government on any discussion," he stated.

'Will not allow govt to pass anti-Constitution FCRA Bill'

Expressing the party's firm stance on the proposed amendments to the FCRA, Venugopal termed the move a deliberate attempt to target NGOs and minorities. "As for the FCRA Bill, we are not going to allow the government to pass it. It is an anti-Constitution Bill. On delimitation, it is very clear that the government should call an all-party meeting first," the AICC General Secretary added.

Kharge confirms opposition

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has also said that the Congress will oppose the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill and the issue will also be discussed at the meeting of floor leaders of opposition parties on Monday.

Interacting with ANI here, Kharge also said that his visit to Uttarakhand is aimed at energising party workers ahead of next year's assembly polls. "We will oppose the FCRA-related move. We will take a decision (about strategy) tomorrow after a meeting of floor leaders," he said.

The FCRA Amendment Bill is expected to come in the Lok Sabha in the week begining tomorrow, set to be the last week of the monsoon session of Parliament. (ANI)