Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis launched the Census-2027 self-enumeration campaign in Mumbai. The 16th Indian census is the first to be fully digital, allowing citizens to submit details online before door-to-door enumeration begins.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday formally inaugurated the Census-2027 self-enumeration campaign in Mumbai, marking the launch of the first phase of the nationwide population count being conducted on behalf of the Government of India.

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The inauguration ceremony took place at Varsha, the official residence of the Chief Minister in Mumbai, where he completed his self-enumeration as part of the digital rollout of the exercise. The event was attended by the CM's wife, Amruta Fadnavis, his daughter Divija Fadnavis, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs) Vipin Sharma, Principal Census Officer of Maharashtra Nirupama J Dange, Deputy Census Registrar AN Rajeev, Deputy Registrar Yashwant Patil, and Census Officer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Santosh Gaikwad, along with other officials associated with the exercise.

Digital Self-Enumeration Begins May 2026

In a post in X, the BMC mentioned that the Census-2027, being conducted under the framework of the Government of India, will begin with the self-enumeration phase starting May 1, 2026, thereby allowing citizens to submit their details digitally ahead of door-to-door enumeration in subsequent phases.

A Landmark Digital Exercise

Census 2027 will be the 16th in the series of Indian censuses and the 8th since independence. This will be the largest census exercise in the world and marks a major step forward with digital integration, strengthened data security, and streamlining processes, reinforcing evidence-based policymaking.

It introduces several pioneering features, including mobile-based data collection, near real-time monitoring through the Census Management & Monitoring System (CMMS) portal, an optional self-enumeration facility, and extensive use of geo-referenced jurisdictions.

Comprehensive Caste Enumeration

Comprehensive caste enumeration will be done during the Population Enumeration phase.

Supported by advanced digital tools, the exercise aims to deliver faster, more accurate, and granular data while ensuring the highest standards of data security and public participation.

Context of the Delayed Census

The Indian Census has since been conducted decennially. However, the Census due in 2021 could not be undertaken on schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Census 2027 will therefore mark the next enumeration in the series, and is the 16th Indian Census overall and the 8th since Independence. (ANI)