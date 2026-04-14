Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed PM Narendra Modi, hailing him as a 'development icon.' PM Modi's visit includes the inauguration of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, a key project to enhance connectivity and growth in the state.

CM Dhami Welcomes 'Development Icon' PM Modi

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in the state, highlighting how the inauguration of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor would mark a new era of growth for the state. In a post on X, CM Dhami said the Prime Minister's leadership has elevated India's global stature and inspired millions across the country. He also called him a "development icon and karma yogi."

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He wrote, "A heartfelt welcome and felicitation to the development icon and karma yogi, the revered Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, upon his arrival in the land of the gods, Uttarakhand--whose saga of glory has elevated India's stature on the global stage and instilled faith and inspiration in the hearts of millions of countrymen." Highlighting the significance of the infrastructure project, he said the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor would significantly boost connectivity and development in Uttarakhand. He added, "The inauguration of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor by your lotus hands marks the dawn of a new era of development, connectivity, and prosperity for Uttarakhand."

PM Modi's Itinerary in Uttarakhand and UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, where he will inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor in Dehradun. According to the Prime Minister's Office, at around 11:15 am, the Prime Minister will visit Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh to undertake a review of the Wildlife Corridor on the elevated section of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor. Following this, he will perform Darshan and Pooja at Jai Maa Daat Kali Temple near Dehradun. At around 12:30 pm, PM Modi will inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor at a public event in Dehradun and will also address the gathering on the occasion.

About the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor

The 213 km long six-lane access-controlled Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor has been developed at a cost of over Rs 12,000 crore. The corridor traverses through the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and will reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from over six hours at present to around two and a half hours. (ANI)