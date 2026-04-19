Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, speaking in Haridwar, affirmed his government's commitment to developing the state's infrastructure and spiritual heritage, including major projects at Badrinath and the successful restoration of Kedarnath.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday participated in the 71st Sanyas Jayanti Mahotsav of Pujya Sadgurudev Bhagwan at Akhand Param Dham in Bhupatwala, Sapta Sarovar in Haridwar.

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Addressing the gathering, CM Dhami said the state government is working continuously for the development of Uttarakhand under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a focus on both infrastructure growth and spiritual heritage. He said, "Our government, under the leadership of the Prime Minister Modi, whether it is our Kedarkhand or our Manaskhand, we are working dedicatedly for the continuous development of Uttarakhand."

Pilgrimage Site Transformation

Highlighting ongoing work at key pilgrimage sites, the Chief Minister said major transformation projects are underway to enhance religious tourism and infrastructure in the state. "In our Badrinath Dham, work on the master plan is progressing rapidly. In the coming times, you will see that you will be able to witness a grand and divine Badrinath," he added.

Referring to reconstruction efforts at Kedarnath, CM Dhami said the shrine has been restored after the 2013 disaster. "We all know about Kedarnath ji--how the entire courtyard was devastated and left in ruins after the 2013 disaster. Today, it has become a grand and divine temple," he said.

The event was attended by several spiritual leaders and prominent personalities, including Swami Chidanand Saraswati Maharaj of Parmarth Niketan and Yoga Guru Ramdev, among others.

CM Extends Akshaya Tritiya Greetings

Earlier today, CM Dhami also extended greetings to the people of Uttarakhand on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, praying for happiness and prosperity.

Sharing an X post, the Chief Minister prayed for prosperity and happiness in everyone's lives. "On this auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, the sacred symbol of Mars, prosperity, and unblemished good fortune, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state. I pray to the Lord that this holy festival brings to your life unending happiness, unwavering prosperity, and the fulfilment of noble deeds," CM Dhami wrote.

Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar, believed to bring prosperity and good fortune. Celebrated on April 19 this year, Akshaya Tritiya is considered highly auspicious for starting new businesses, making investments, and purchasing gold and real estate. The festival is marked by prayer, alms-giving and spiritual practices. (ANI)