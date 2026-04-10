CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed development projects in Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar, instructing officials to prioritize MLAs' concerns, ensure timely execution of works, and prepare for the upcoming monsoon and summer seasons.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday reviewed the progress of various announcements made under the Chief Minister's declarations related to different Assembly constituencies of Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts at the Secretariat.

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The Chief Minister directed officials to accord top priority to the issues raised by public representatives and ensure their prompt and effective resolution. The Chief Minister said, "MLAs convey the problems of their respective constituencies to the government, and therefore, it is the responsibility of the administration to take them seriously and act upon them. He instructed that short-term works should be completed at the earliest, while long-term projects should be executed in a phased manner within stipulated timelines. He emphasised that any laxity in the progress of work would not be tolerated."

Focus on Interdepartmental Coordination

During the review, the Chief Minister also directed the Chief Secretary to ensure better coordination among departments for the effective implementation of schemes involving multiple departments. He said such projects should be regularly reviewed at the Chief Secretary level to avoid unnecessary delays and ensure timely execution.

The Chief Minister further instructed officials to maintain continuous communication with MLAs to better understand public issues and expedite their resolution. He noted that improved coordination between the administration and public representatives would help ensure both quality and progress in development works.

Seasonal Preparedness a Key Focus

Keeping the upcoming monsoon season in mind, he stressed the need for necessary preparedness. He directed that cleaning of drains, removal of silt, and other water drainage-related works should be completed in advance to prevent waterlogging and flooding.

Forest Fire and Utilities Management

He also instructed officials to ensure preparedness to prevent forest-fire incidents during the summer season, emphasising both interdepartmental coordination and public awareness.

Regarding drinking water and electricity supply, the Chief Minister directed that there should be no inconvenience during the summer months. He emphasised ensuring an uninterrupted water and power supply in both rural and urban areas.

MLAs Highlight Local Concerns

During the meeting, MLAs raised several issues related to their constituencies, including road construction and repairs, strengthening of healthcare services, development of mini sports grounds, protection of crops from wild animals, flood protection measures, waterlogging issues, and other local concerns.

Taking serious note of all these issues, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure time-bound and effective resolution of each matter. He reiterated that negligence in public welfare works would not be tolerated and that all departments must function with full accountability. (ANI)