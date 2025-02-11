CM Dhami pledges a historic Kumbh 2027 in Haridwar, after seeking seers' blessings

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam during Mahakumbh, highlighting the event's significance. He also discussed preparations for the 2027 Kumbh in Haridwar, promising a grand and divine experience for devotees.

A grand spectacle of faith is unfolding in Mahakumbh Nagar, drawing devotees from across India and beyond. On Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, with his family, took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam, offering prayers to Maa Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati. Calling it a "religious Mahaparva," he highlighted the deep significance of the sacred bath.

He also spoke about the preparations for the 2027 Kumbh in Haridwar, stating that planning is already underway to make it as historic and well-organized as Prayagraj’s. He assured that every possible facility would be provided to ensure a grand and divine experience for devotees.

During the ritual, Dhami’s familial side was evident as he was seen sharing lighthearted moments with a child in the Sangam’s waves.

After his holy dip, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude, calling it a great fortune to partake in this sacred act of faith. "Prayagraj is the epicentre of devotion for millions across the world. Being here fills the heart with immense peace and energy," he remarked.

Dhami also sought blessings from revered saints and seers at the Mahakumbh, acknowledging their vital role in shaping society’s direction. "We draw inspiration from their wisdom and move forward with their blessings," he said.

