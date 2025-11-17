Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami paid homage to former VHP president Ashok Singhal on his death anniversary. Dhami lauded Singhal's role in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement and his dedication to protecting the Sanatan tradition.

CM Dhami Pays Homage to Ashok Singhal

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday morning paid homage to Ashok Singhal, former president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), on his death anniversary, remembering his contributions to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the promotion of Sanatan Dharma.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Dhami wrote, "On the death anniversary of the revered Ashok Singhal Ji, former president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, who gave a new direction to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement, countless salutations." श्रीराम जन्मभूमि आंदोलन को नई दिशा देने वाले, विश्व हिन्दू परिषद के पूर्व अध्यक्ष श्रद्धेय अशोक सिंघल जी की पुण्यतिथि पर कोटिशः नमन। आपके तप, त्याग और सनातन धर्म के प्रति अटूट आस्था ने भारतीय समाज को एक नई चेतना देने का कार्य किया है। सनातन परंपरा की रक्षा और राष्ट्र की… pic.twitter.com/yMmB0gZdJA — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 17, 2025 "Your penance, sacrifice, and unwavering faith in Sanatan Dharma have worked to instill a new consciousness in Indian society. Your life was dedicated, like that of an ascetic, to protecting the Sanatan tradition and strengthening the cultural foundation of the nation," CM Dhami further wrote.

Who was Ashok Singhal?

Ashok Singhal was a key leader in the effort to build a temple at a disputed religious site in Ayodhya. He was known for making anti-Muslim statements. Singhal served as the international president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), connected to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), for over 20 years. The VHP is a close ally of Prime Minister Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

CM Engages with Expatriate Advocates

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Chief Minister engaged with expatriate Uttarakhandi advocates at Uttarakhand Sadan in New Delhi on the occasion of Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee, highlighting the state's achievements in law enforcement, economic development, tourism, and youth empowerment while seeking inputs for the next 25 years of growth.

CM Dhami also shared details about the government's efforts and policy initiatives aimed at strengthening, streamlining, and making the law-and-order system more transparent and effective, said the release.

(ANI)