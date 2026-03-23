Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated 4 years of his BJP government, promoting its 'Development as well as Heritage' mantra. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded Dhami's leadership, calling him 'Dhurandhar Dhami' for his visionary work.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday marked four years of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, emphasising its guiding mantra of Development as well as Heritage while fulfilling the dreams of the statehood agitators and the aspirations of the state's 1.25 crore residents.

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जन-जन की सरकार 4 साल बेमिसाल राज्य आंदोलनकारियों के स्वप्न को साकार करते हुए, सवा करोड़ प्रदेशवासियों की आशाओं और आकांक्षाओं के अनुरूप हमारी सरकार आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी की प्रेरणा और मार्गदर्शन में सशक्त, समृद्ध और आत्मनिर्भर उत्तराखण्ड निर्माण की दिशा में… pic.twitter.com/uALzWVsAKF — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) March 23, 2026 In a post on X, CM Dhami wrote,"Government of the People 4 Unparalleled Years Fulfilling the dreams of the state agitators, in line with the hopes and aspirations of over 1.25 crore residents of the province, our government, under the inspiration and guidance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is continuously working towards building a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant Uttarakhand. With better coordination between economy and ecology, we are committed to the sustainable development of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and the welfare of its residents, guided by the mantra of 'Development as well as Heritage'."

'Historic and Visionary' Steps

On Sunday, CM Dhami highlighted the state's development achievements over the past four years. He said his government has taken historic and visionary steps to make Uttarakhand a leader in all fields, promoting growth, good governance, and prosperity.

In a post on X, CM Dhami wrote, "Over the past four years, we have taken several historic and visionary decisions to make Uttarakhand a leader and number-1 in every field, through which new dimensions of development, good governance, and prosperity are being established."

Rajnath Singh Lauds 'Dhurandhar Dhami'

On Saturday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's leadership abilities, calling him "Dhurandhar Dhami."

Addressing a public gathering here on the completion of four years of the Uttarakhand government, the Defence Minister expressed pride and confidence in the government led by CM Dhami and attributed the state's growth to him. "This gathering has been organised to mark the completion of Pushkar Dhami's four-year tenure. During the elections, I had told him that the BJP would win under his leadership, and the BJP achieved a clear majority. I had said in a meeting once, 'Our Dhami is not ordinary, he is Dhakad Dhami... now, he should be called Dhurandhar Dhami. Uttarakhand has secured a leading position in the country across several sectors," he said.

Singh also reminisced about his tenure as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, during which the state of Uttarakhand was formed. "The land of Uttarakhand is the land of the Gods (Devbhoomi). I also served as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand for 10-12 days. It was during my tenure as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh that Uttarakhand was created. Uttarakhand is a land of faith, spirituality, culture, and sages; it is revered as a place of penance," the Defence Minister said.

(ANI)