Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami listened to the 133rd Mann Ki Baat in Dehradun, calling the programme highly inspiring. He lauded PM Modi's leadership for India's progress and said Uttarakhand is working to realise his vision for the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday listened to the 133rd episode of the Prime Minister's Mann Ki Baat programme along with a large gathering of residents at Mothrowala, Dehradun. The programme, hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, continues to connect with millions across the country, the release said.

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CM Dhami Hails Mann Ki Baat's Impact

The Chief Minister described Mann Ki Baat as highly inspiring for citizens. He noted that through this platform, the Prime Minister effectively highlights motivational stories from different sections of society, including innovations, startups, cleanliness drives, self-reliance, environmental conservation, and cultural heritage--encouraging people to move forward and contribute positively.

He further stated that the programme has provided a national platform for the efforts of ordinary citizens, bringing recognition to outstanding work being carried out across the country and fostering an atmosphere of positive change.

He emphasised that the programme's continuity makes it a consistent source of inspiration for millions.

India's Growth Under PM Modi's Leadership

Highlighting the importance of hard work and dedication, the Chief Minister said that those who work sincerely are bound to achieve success. Under the Prime Minister's leadership, India's global stature, dignity, and self-confidence have grown significantly.

He added that India has emerged as a major economic power and is making steady progress in fields such as science, defence, and artificial intelligence. The country is also exporting defence equipment to other nations, reflecting the vision of a self-reliant India.

Uttarakhand's Progress and Vision

He also mentioned that under the Prime Minister's leadership, the state is progressing steadily. Even remote border areas are now witnessing improved connectivity through roads, railways, and modern infrastructure.

Uttarakhand, he said, will play a vital role in achieving the vision of a developed India. He recalled the Prime Minister's special affection for the state and his statement from the land of Kedarnath, where he described the third decade of the 21st century as the "decade of Uttarakhand", a vision the state government is actively working to realise.

State Government's Commitment to Culture and Law

The Chief Minister reiterated the state government's commitment to preserving Uttarakhand's culture, faith, and spiritual heritage. He said the government is dedicated to maintaining the sanctity of Devbhoomi.

CM Dhami also highlighted that several strict laws, such as anti-riot measures, anti-conversion laws, and anti-cheating laws, have been implemented in the state, setting examples for others. He added that states with a "double-engine government" are witnessing development at an accelerated pace. (ANI)