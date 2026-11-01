CM of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami became part of the padyatra named ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ in Srinagar, Pauri Garhwal. His move has received huge public response.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami was part of the public padyatra organised under the banner of the ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ movement in Srinagar, Pauri Garhwal. There was immense participation of BJP workers and residents in the event, with huge crowds flocking to streets to greet the Chief Minister. In his speech during the programme, Dhami raised issues related to democratic values, good governance, and public welfare while launching a strong attack on the Congress Party for its Nyay Yatra.

CM Dhami’s Padyatra in Srinagar Brings Out Big Crowds

The padyatra in Srinagar, Pauri Garhwal, had immense participation of BJP workers and residents. Organised under the theme ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’, the programme was meant to emphasize the significance of strengthening democratic institutions, efficient governance, and public interests.

As Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami joined the padyatra, he was greeted by BJP workers and residents. Huge crowds had flocked to the streets of Srinagar.

The programme also gave an opportunity to debate some of the crucial issues pertaining to democracy, development and governance in Uttarakhand. The presence of locals and BJP workers made the gathering a politically significant one.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Hits Out At Congress For Nyay Yatra

In his speech, CM Dhami took a dig at Congress for its Nyay Yatra. He said that while the BJP government was trying to bring about development, good governance and prosperity in the state of Uttarakhand, Congress was trying to create disorder in the name of its march.

Dhami said that his government was concerned with the development of the entire state of Uttarakhand and the welfare of its people. He further said that the government was always striving to speed up the process of development and governance in the state.

CM Dhami compared his government's development plan with the politics of the opposition.

Congress Being Asked to Answer Questions about Past Scandals and Corruptions

Moving ahead with his criticisms, Dhami criticized Congress’s plans to organize Nyay Yatra. He mentioned that Congress should clear the record of their past deeds during their reign instead of raising questions through these yatriyas.

The chief minister is asking Congress to come up with an answer about its past scandals and decisions which he called as anti-people.

He highlighted that the congress needs to give explanations on their past governance and questions being raised by the people.

So, in this regard, the padyatra organized by BJP in Srinagar becomes a platform to raise issues about development and good governance while criticizing the Congress campaign in Uttarakhand.