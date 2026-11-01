A KSRTC bus overturned near Basavanahole Dam in Shivamogga, injuring all 42 passengers on board. No fatalities were reported as police inspected the site of the accident which occurred on the National Highway early Sunday morning.

Bus Accident in Shivamogga

Forty-two passengers, including the driver, sustained minor injuries after a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus overturned upon hitting a roadside parapet near Basavanahole Dam in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district of Karnataka on Sunday morning, police said. The accident occurred on the National Highway at around 4:30 am when the bus, travelling from Bengaluru towards Sagar, hit the roadside parapet and overturned. According to police, 42 people were travelling in the bus at the time of the accident. All 42 passengers, including the driver, sustained minor injuries. There was no loss of life. The bus was completely mangled in the accident. Police from Sagar Rural Police Station visited the spot and conducted an inspection.

Fatal Truck Accident in Jalna

Meanwhile, in another case from Maharashtra, 2 people were killed after a speeding container truck broke through the railing of a flyover and crashed onto a roadside eatery in Maharashtra's Jalna, police said on Sunday. The accident took place on the flyover connecting Nutan Vasahat to the Shani Mandir area. The container truck was travelling from Ambad Chaufuli towards Nutan Vasahat when it fell off the flyover and landed on Ekta Dhaba below. According to Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anant Kulkarni, police personnel immediately reached the spot after receiving information about the accident and initiated a rescue operation. The two occupants of the truck were initially found alive but later succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

Building Collapse in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Meanwhile, in the Chikalthana area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday, 3 workers were rescued after the slab of an under-construction commercial building collapsed, while a search operation is underway for one more worker feared trapped beneath the debris. The incident took place on Jalna Road when the slab of the first-floor roof of the building suddenly collapsed during construction. According to preliminary information, the iron pipes used to support the roof structure bent during the concrete-pouring process, causing the slab to give way. Around 15 workers were present at the construction site when the incident occurred. Initial reports indicated that three to four workers were trapped under the debris. Three workers have since been rescued, while two of them sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital. Some other workers managed to escape safely.

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