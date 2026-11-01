BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan criticised the INDIA bloc for holding its 'Chalo Delhi' march on the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, terming the timing as insensitive and deeply hurtful to the sentiments of the Sikh community in India.

BJP Criticises INDIA Bloc Rally

BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan on Sunday criticised the INDIA bloc's ‘Chalo Delhi’ march at Ramlila Maidan, saying that holding the rally on the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots is "insensitive" and has hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community. The BJP also organised a counter-march in West Delhi to remember the victims of the anti-Sikh riots, accusing the Congress of holding a political rally on the anniversary of the violence.

Kesavan Slams Opposition's Insensitivity

Speaking to ANI, Kesavan said, "Rahul Gandhi and the INDI bloc holding this anarchic march and rally today on the very anniversary of the 1984 Sikh massacre has deeply hurt, pained and insulted the sentiments of the entire Sikh community." He referred to the violence during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots: "What message are they trying to convey by holding this insensitive march today, the very date when, in 1984, under the Congress rule, Gurudwaras were targeted and attacked, homes were burnt, and thousands of innocent lives were lost because of the unspeakable and horrible violence and atrocities unleashed against the Sikh community?" Kesavan said.

He also accused Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA bloc of targeting constitutional institutions and attempting to undermine democratic processes. "The malicious motive of Rahul Gandhi and the INDI bloc is to defame constitutional institutions, derail our democracy and unleash anarchic regime change to somehow rescue the failed and doomed political career of Rahul Gandhi. This rally has already received wide criticism and severe backlash across the country," he said.

UP Deputy CM Joins Criticism

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also criticised the INDIA bloc's protest, alleging that the Opposition is attempting to make political gains ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. "No matter what efforts the INDI alliance people make. The people of the country will never accept this undemocratic approach. In accordance with Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's Constitution, all of us are working under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Pathak said.

He alleged that the Opposition is making excuses to cover up its political setbacks, "They know that their lentils won't cook in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. They're making all sorts of excuses for face-saving. Some people are doing this just to grab media headlines. The public will never support them."

Security Measures in Delhi

The INDIA bloc organised the ‘Chalo Dilli’ march at Ramlila Maidan as part of its protest against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Meanwhile, the national capital remains under heavy security on Sunday as the Congress-led INDIA bloc held its rally at Ramlila Maidan, while the BJP organised a counter-march in West Delhi. Nearly 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel, including Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), CRPF and Rapid Action Force (RAF), were deployed across Central and New Delhi to manage the two political events. (ANI)