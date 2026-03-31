Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the under-construction Rs 55.52 crore Science Centre in Champawat. He reviewed the progress and facilities, which include galleries, a planetarium, and a hostel, aiming to promote science education.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, during his visit to Champawat district on Tuesday, conducted an on-site inspection of the under-construction state-of-the-art Science Centre being built at a cost of approximately Rs 55.52 crore, according to an official release. He closely reviewed the quality, progress, and timeliness of the construction work and issued necessary directions to the concerned officials.

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Centre's State-of-the-Art Facilities

During the inspection, the Chief Minister examined the proposed scientific galleries and the four-storey science campus facilities. The campus will include a hostel for 40 students, staff quarters, and other essential amenities, making it an important residential scientific learning centre for students.

On this occasion, Director General of UCOST, Durgesh Pant, informed that the two-storey science gallery block will feature a "Fun Science Gallery," exhibition halls, science and agriculture galleries, a training hall, and a modern astronomy gallery. Additionally, the premises will include a 120-seat auditorium, a modern 71-seat planetarium (with inner and outer dome facilities), and world-class conference and development halls for staff.

Engaging with Young Innovators

After the inspection, the Chief Minister also reviewed science models prepared by students from various schools and interacted with them, encouraging the young innovators.

A Hub for Scientific Temperament

The Chief Minister stated that this Science Centre will become a major hub for education, research, and innovation for the students of the state in the future. CM Dahmi emphasised that development is incomplete without science, and through this centre, children from remote areas will also get the opportunity to understand modern scientific technologies and astronomy. The state government aims to develop a scientific temperament among the youth and prepare them for future challenges.

Directives for Timely Completion

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also directed the executing agency to complete the construction work within the stipulated timeframe while maintaining high quality. He further stressed the importance of adhering to environmental standards and ensuring the safety of workers during construction. (ANI)