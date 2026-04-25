Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed public grievances and directed officials for swift action. He also observed honey extraction, outlining plans to boost beekeeping and create employment opportunities through a new policy.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday listened to the grievances of citizens who had come from across the state at the Chief Minister's Camp Office, Mukhya Sevak Sadan. He interacted directly with the public, took their concerns seriously, and resolved several cases on the spot. The Chief Minister issued directions for swift action on matters related to roads, drinking water, healthcare, education, and financial assistance. He instructed officials to ensure time-bound and effective disposal of public grievances on a priority basis. He also emphasised that there should be no unnecessary delays in resolving issues and that regular monitoring of each case must be ensured. He stated that the government's objective is to make governance more sensitive, accountable, and transparent so that people receive prompt relief. He added that public hearings serve as a strong bridge between the government and citizens, enabling quick resolution of issues while continuously improving administrative functioning.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Film Fraternity Lauds State's New Policy

On this occasion, office bearers of the Uttarakhand Film, Television and Radio Association presented a letter of appreciation to the Chief Minister, expressing gratitude for implementing an effective and forward-looking film policy in the state. They noted that the new policy is helping Uttarakhand emerge as a main destination for film production, creating new opportunities for local artists, technicians, and youth.

Students Showcase Creative Posters on Govt Schemes

Additionally, under the aegis of the Jan Jagran Abhiyan Samiti, schoolgirls from various institutions presented creative posters based on 15 flagship government schemes. They expressed gratitude for the benefits these schemes are providing to different sections of society. Appreciating their efforts, the Chief Minister said that such creative activities not only enhance awareness among students but also make them more sensitive to social and governance-related issues. He reaffirmed that the state government remains committed to working in the fields of education, women's empowerment, and youth development, and will continue to promote the welfare of all sections of society through public-centric schemes.

Push for Honey Production and Beekeeping

CM Dhami also observed the process of honey extraction at the Chief Minister's residence complex today. This year, a total of 520 kilograms of honey has been produced within just 45 days at the premises. The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand holds immense potential for promoting honey production, especially in its mountainous and forest regions. He directed officials to formulate an effective policy for installing bee boxes in forest areas, which would help generate employment opportunities for local communities. He also stated that beekeeping would be given priority under the Chief Minister Self-Employment Scheme, and special subsidies would be provided to farmers and entrepreneurs associated with this sector. He further emphasised that beekeeping in the hilly areas of the state would be encouraged on a larger scale and linked more closely with the rural economy. Describing it as a strong means of self-employment, he noted that it would not only increase local income but also contribute to environmental conservation.

'Three-B' Gardens to Boost Local Economy

During the visit, the CM instructed Horticulture In-charge Deepak Purohit to ensure the plantation of suitable flowering and pollen-rich plants throughout the year within the Chief Minister's residence complex to support continuous honey production. He also called for initiating the development of a "Three-B" (Bird-friendly, Bee-friendly, Butterfly-friendly) garden. Additionally, he stressed the importance of launching "Three-B"-based plantation drives on occasions such as World Environment Day and the Harela festival. He remarked that such initiatives would not only aid environmental conservation but also sustainably boost beekeeping and honey production, thereby giving a new direction to the state's economy. (ANI)