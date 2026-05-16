Amid speculation of a rift in Kerala Congress, senior leader Ramesh Chennithala affirmed his loyalty, stating he is a 'true Congressman'. This follows the UDF's election win and V. D. Satheesan being named CM-designate, fuelling discord rumours.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday asserted that he is a "true Congressman" and would do "exactly" as his party dictates. His remarks come amid speculations of internal discord in Kerala Congress. Speaking to reporters here, he said, "I am always a Congressman. I am someone who does exactly what Congress says. I am always a true Congressman."

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This comes at a crucial juncture for the Congress-led UDF, which recently ended the Left Democratic Front's (LDF) decade-long rule in Keralam. The alliance secured a decisive mandate in the 140-member state Assembly, winning 102 seats.

Rift Speculation in Kerala Congress

The speculations of internal discord within the Kerala Congress emerged after Satheesan was officially named as CM-designate, with Chennithala missing the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting. It has not been confirmed whether Chennithala will join the cabinet. However, Satheesan met the senior Congress leader on Saturday to persuade the latter to be part of the government.

KC Venugopal Assures Unity

Meanwhile, reiterating that internal differences will be managed within the party framework, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said that the words of senior leader Ramesh Chennithala also carry weight in the party.

Stressing Chennithala's stature within the organisation, he added, "Whatever Ramesh Chennithala wishes will happen. You will understand that when the party high command says it. Do you consider him to be someone who seeks acceptance for demands? Has he ever bargained and secured any position till now? Ramesh Chennithala is a leader of the highest stature. He is the one who brought us into politics. His words carry weight in the party; there is no doubt about that. The party will move forward only by keeping everyone happy."

CM-Designate Denies Conflict

Meanwhile, Satheesan, who is the designated Kerala Chief Minister, said that there was no internal conflict within party leadership and clarified that cabinet formation, along with organisational decisions, were being taken in coordination with senior party leaders. "The formation of the Cabinet is decided after discussions with senior party leaders. Nothing happened in Congress the way some journalists intended. Some people saw us as enemies," Satheesan told reporters.

The Congress-led UDF secured a decisive mandate in the 140-member Keralam Assembly by winning 102 seats, ending the Left Democratic Front's decade-long rule in the state.

Satheesan, who has served as Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Keralam Legislative Assembly since 2021, was officially named for the Chief Ministerial post on May 14. (ANI)