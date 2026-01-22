Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami praised PM Modi for decisive action on terrorism and Article 370, highlighting his state as the first to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which he says is yielding very positive results despite opposition.

Decisive Action and UCC Implementation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said that decisive action has been taken on issues such as Article 370, naxalism and terrorism, under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure, adding that the state has earned the distinction of becoming the first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) after Independence.

Speaking to ANI on the implementation of the UCC here, he said that the law was brought with the inspiration of PM Modi and under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and that its impact is now clearly visible. "Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, work has been done on Article 370, Naxalism, and terrorism. Uttarakhand received the honour of being the first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) after independence. In Uttarakhand, with the inspiration of the Prime Minister and under the guidance of the Union Home Minister, we have implemented the UCC. We are seeing really positive results," Dhami said.

Positive Outcomes Despite Opposition

He added that despite opposition and attempts to mislead people, the UCC has yielded positive outcomes. "When we were drafting this law initially and were about to implement it, several people - people who are against the system, who act as toolkits, who work with the Urban Naxal gang and with the Congress party, did not want to keep people comfortable with this in any manner. They spread misinformation and caused suspicions. But now, be it the matter of women's empowerment, women's safety or everyone's safety, lakhs of people have registered themselves under UCC. This makes it very clear that this 'Ganga' emerging out of Uttarakhand will benefit everyone in the time to come," the CM added.

Amit Shah's Uttarakhand Visit

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to the state, saying his presence on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of Kalyan magazine by Gita Press, Gorakhpur, and the 100 years of the 'diya' lit by Pandit Shriram Sharma, has energised followers of Sanatana culture across the world.

Dhami said the Home Minister's guidance inspired everyone and added that the people of Uttarakhand are delighted by his visit and look forward to his return. "Union Home Minister was on a 2-day visit to Uttarakhand. He attended the event on the completion of 100 years of Kalyan magazine by Gita Press, Gorakhpur. This energises everyone. Besides this, this is also the centenary year for the 'diya' illuminated by Pandit Shriram Sharma 100 years ago. So, his arrival on these occasions gives energy to the flagbearers and believers of the Sanatana culture across the world. He provided guidance to all of us. All the residents of the state are delighted with his arrival here. We express our gratitude to him and await his return to the state," he said.

Patanjali Hospital Inaugurated

Earlier in the day, Shah, along with Dhami, inaugurated the new Patanjali Emergency and Critical Care hospital in Haridwar. Patanjali co-founder Baba Ramdev also attended the ceremony, where he highlighted the number of treatments offered to people to 'cleanse the body' through traditional methods. (ANI)

