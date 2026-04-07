Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami confirms Chardham Yatra preparations are well underway, focusing on infrastructure and pilgrim safety. He also commented on West Bengal elections, stating that people want a 'double-engine government'.

Chardham Yatra Preparations Underway

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Tuesday that preparations for the Chardham Yatra are underway, with proper roads and accommodation being developed. Speaking to reporters, CM said, "The Chardham Yatra is underway. All preparations have already begun. Proper roads and accommodations are being built. The convenience and safety of the pilgrims and tourists who are coming are both very important to us. A meeting has been held regarding this, and all preparations are progressing well. We are working on alternative options to address the global gas crisis. Our Forest Corporation will supply wood. Other departments, at whatever level, will work together to ensure a successful Chardham Yatra. Our state is fully prepared for the Chardham Yatra."

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CM Dhami on West Bengal Elections

He also discussed the West Bengal elections, stating that the people want a change in government as the TMC has created an atmosphere of fear. "There is a wave of change among the people in West Bengal this time, and people want to change the government there. The TMC government there has completely acted like a syndicate and has created an atmosphere of fear. People want a double-engine government there. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, wherever elections are being held in states, people are deploying double-engine power; double-engine governments are being formed," he stated.

About the Chardham Yatra

The annual Char Dham Yatra, which includes pilgrimages to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri, is one of the most significant religious journeys in Hinduism. It is believed that one should complete the Char Dham Yatra in a clockwise direction. Hence, the pilgrimage starts from Yamunotri, proceeds towards Gangotri, onto Kedarnath, and finally ends at Badrinath.

The journey can be completed by road or by air (helicopter services are available). Some devotees even do a Do Dham Yatra or a pilgrimage to two shrines, Kedarnath and Badrinath, as per the Uttarakhand tourism official website.

The Char Dham Yatra, or pilgrimage, is a tour of four holy sites: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath. In Hindi, 'char' means four and 'dham' refers to religious destinations, as per the Uttarakhand tourism official website. (ANI)