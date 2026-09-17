Reporter TV MD Anto Augustine has been arrested in Wayanad, prompting a major Excise Dept. investigation into an Abkari case. The probe involves seized contraband including spurious, smuggled foreign, and military-issue liquor. An SIT is leading it.

Multi-Pronged Investigation Underway Addressing the media on the development, Y Shibu, Excise Joint Commissioner, highlighted the gravity of the situation and outlined the multi-pronged investigation currently underway. "The investigation into the case is currently ongoing. The seized items include liquor bearing 'Foreign Made Foreign Liquor' stickers, as well as spurious liquor. There is also liquor intended exclusively for defence personnel, which is only meant to be issued to the military. An investigation into all of this liquor needs to be conducted," stated Excise Joint Commissioner Y Shibu.The Excise Department has officially registered the matter as an Abkari case under crime number CR 154/2026 at the Kalpetta Excise Range Office. Emphasising the expertise assigned to the operation, Shibu noted, "A highly capable Excise Circle Inspector has been tasked with this. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Excise Department is conducting the probe." Details of Seized Contraband The seized stock consists of multiple illegal categories -- a significant portion of the haul is Foreign Made Foreign Liquor (FMFL), smuggled directly from abroad; Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) mixed stock was recovered during the raid; Defense-Only Liquor, stock legally restricted solely to military personnel and unverified suspected spurious liquor: stock requiring lab testing to trace its origin. 'A Very Serious and Grave Case' "The seizure includes both Indian Made Foreign Liquor and Foreign Made Foreign Liquor. A significant portion of it is Foreign Made Foreign Liquor, smuggled from abroad. More details will emerge only as the investigation progresses," Shibu explained.Officials emphasised that finding the manufacturing source of the spurious alcohol remains a top priority. "This is a very serious and grave case. Prima facie, it appears to be spurious liquor, so we need to obtain its chemical analysis certificate. We also need to find out where it was manufactured. A highly competent SIT, fully capable of finding out all these details, is investigating the matter. This is illegal liquor," the Excise Joint Commissioner added.Owing to the sensitive nature of the ongoing probe, authorities are withholding further operational details until chemical reports and supply chain linkages are verified. "Further details can only be uncovered through continued investigation... Since the case is currently under investigation, we cannot comment further on it right now," Shibu said, concluding with an assurance to the public, "The remaining facts will only be revealed during the investigation. We will share all the information with you as it becomes available."Deputy Excise Commissioner PK Satheesh Kumar also confirmed that the seized alcohol did not come from an authorised channel. "There are doubts as to whether the seized liquor is genuine or spurious. A scientific examination is required to ascertain its authenticity. The liquor did not originate from a legally authorised source, and efforts should be made to determine its origin,” Satheesh Kumar said. Link to Messi Visit Fraud Case A day earlier, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Keralam Police conducted extensive search operations at the headquarters of Malayalam news channel Reporter TV and the residences of its promoters, the Augustine brothers, in connection with an alleged fraud case related to the proposed visit of football icon Lionel Messi to the state. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Following the high-profile arrest of Reporter TV Managing Director and Managing Editor, Anto Augustine, in Wayanad, the Excise Department has launched a comprehensive investigation into a major Abkari case involving contraband, spurious liquor, and military-issue alcohol.Addressing the media on the development, Y Shibu, Excise Joint Commissioner, highlighted the gravity of the situation and outlined the multi-pronged investigation currently underway. "The investigation into the case is currently ongoing. The seized items include liquor bearing 'Foreign Made Foreign Liquor' stickers, as well as spurious liquor. There is also liquor intended exclusively for defence personnel, which is only meant to be issued to the military. An investigation into all of this liquor needs to be conducted," stated Excise Joint Commissioner Y Shibu.The Excise Department has officially registered the matter as an Abkari case under crime number CR 154/2026 at the Kalpetta Excise Range Office. Emphasising the expertise assigned to the operation, Shibu noted, "A highly capable Excise Circle Inspector has been tasked with this. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Excise Department is conducting the probe."The seized stock consists of multiple illegal categories -- a significant portion of the haul is Foreign Made Foreign Liquor (FMFL), smuggled directly from abroad; Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) mixed stock was recovered during the raid; Defense-Only Liquor, stock legally restricted solely to military personnel and unverified suspected spurious liquor: stock requiring lab testing to trace its origin."The seizure includes both Indian Made Foreign Liquor and Foreign Made Foreign Liquor. A significant portion of it is Foreign Made Foreign Liquor, smuggled from abroad. More details will emerge only as the investigation progresses," Shibu explained.Officials emphasised that finding the manufacturing source of the spurious alcohol remains a top priority. "This is a very serious and grave case. Prima facie, it appears to be spurious liquor, so we need to obtain its chemical analysis certificate. We also need to find out where it was manufactured. A highly competent SIT, fully capable of finding out all these details, is investigating the matter. This is illegal liquor," the Excise Joint Commissioner added.Owing to the sensitive nature of the ongoing probe, authorities are withholding further operational details until chemical reports and supply chain linkages are verified. "Further details can only be uncovered through continued investigation... Since the case is currently under investigation, we cannot comment further on it right now," Shibu said, concluding with an assurance to the public, "The remaining facts will only be revealed during the investigation. We will share all the information with you as it becomes available."Deputy Excise Commissioner PK Satheesh Kumar also confirmed that the seized alcohol did not come from an authorised channel. "There are doubts as to whether the seized liquor is genuine or spurious. A scientific examination is required to ascertain its authenticity. The liquor did not originate from a legally authorised source, and efforts should be made to determine its origin,” Satheesh Kumar said.A day earlier, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Keralam Police conducted extensive search operations at the headquarters of Malayalam news channel Reporter TV and the residences of its promoters, the Augustine brothers, in connection with an alleged fraud case related to the proposed visit of football icon Lionel Messi to the state. (ANI)