Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the Shri Peeth Sthapana Mahotsav in Almora, worshipping 1,100 girls and reviewing the world's largest Shri Yantra. He praised Baba Kalyan Das for promoting spiritual awareness globally.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday attended the Shri Peeth Sthapana Mahotsav organised by the Shri Kalyanika Himalaya Devsthanam Trust at an ashram located in Dhaul, Almora district. On the occasion, he performed the ritual worship of 1,100 young girls and carried out the abhishek and prayers of Maa Rajeshwari, seeking prosperity and well-being for the state and the nation.

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CM Reviews 'World's Largest Shri Yantra'

Upon arriving at the Dhaul Ashram, the Chief Minister reviewed the Shri Yantra installed within the premises and observed the spiritual activities being conducted there. He stated that witnessing what is considered the world's largest Shri Yantra offers a unique spiritual experience. He noted that due to the penance and devotion of Baba Kalyan Das, this place has gained a distinct global identity and has become a significant center for the dissemination of spiritual consciousness. He also appreciated Baba Kalyan Das for his efforts in promoting spiritual awareness at the international level.

The Chief Minister further said that the ashram has emerged as a major center of religious faith, spiritual practice, and cultural awareness, attracting a large number of devotees who come here to seek spiritual fulfilment.

'State working to promote spiritual tourism'

He added that the state government is continuously working to promote spiritual tourism, and the steadily increasing number of pilgrims undertaking the Char Dham Yatra each year reflects the improved infrastructure and facilities being developed in the state.

CM Extends Buddha Purnima Greetings

Dhami also extended his greetings to all state residents on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima. He said that the message of non-violence, compassion, and peace given by Mahatma Buddha is a priceless treasure for all humanity and added that Buddha's teachings inspire us to uphold moral values in life and remain conscious of our duties.

He further emphasised that Mahatma Buddha advocated universal welfare through a spirit of friendship and unity without any discrimination. His teachings, he said, will always remain relevant for all humankind.

"On the sacred occasion of the birth anniversary of Lord Gautam Buddha, heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on Buddha Purnima. The life of Lord Buddha, who imparted the message of compassion, non-violence, truth, peace, and humanity, is an inspiration for all of us. His teachings pave the way for love, harmony, coexistence, and self-reflection in society," said Dhami on X.