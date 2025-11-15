Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Aadi Gaurav Mahotsav in Dehradun, paying tribute to Birsa Munda on Tribal Pride Day. He highlighted government initiatives for tribal empowerment, including new schools and infrastructure.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated as the Chief Guest at the Aadi Gaurav Mahotsav held on Saturday at Rangers Grounds, Dehradun. On the occasion of freedom fighter Birsa Munda's birth anniversary, the Chief Minister extended greetings to everyone on Tribal Pride Day and paid heartfelt tributes to Birsa Munda, according to a release.

A Festival to Showcase Tribal Culture

The Chief Minister said, "Aadi Gaurav Mahotsav is not just an event, but a celebration of the glorious traditions, valour, culture and deep-rooted faith of the tribal community. Such festivals provide tribal artists with a platform to showcase their talent and help other sections of society connect with the rich tribal art and culture."

Empowering Tribal Communities

In his address, the Chief Minister said that Bhagwan Birsa Munda symbolised struggle, self-respect and the power of unity. He said, "A nation cannot become truly strong until the weakest section of society is empowered."

He further stated that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously working for the honor and empowerment of tribal communities. The significant increase--almost threefold--in the Union Government's tribal budget reflects its commitment and sensitivity towards tribal welfare, the release stated.

State Initiatives for Tribal Welfare

The Chief Minister informed that under the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan, 128 tribal villages in Uttarakhand have been identified, where special initiatives are being taken to strengthen basic infrastructure and enhance education, healthcare and livelihood opportunities. He also shared the various steps taken by the State Government for the welfare of tribal communities.

Education and Skill Development

Four Eklavya Model Residential Schools are operational in Kalsi, Mehravana, Bajpur and Khatima, and a proposal has been sent to the Central Government to open a new Eklavya School for the Bhotiya and Raji tribes in Pithoragarh district.

Financial and Cultural Support

CM Dhami also mentioned other initiatives such as: Scholarship schemes from primary to postgraduate levels benefiting thousands of tribal students; 16 Government Ashram-based schools operating across the state; Three dedicated ITI colleges providing technical training to educated unemployed youth: Free coaching and scholarships for competitive examinations: Financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for the marriage of tribal daughters: Regular organization of the State Tribal Festival and Sports Festival to promote tribal art, culture and sports: A corpus fund of Rs1 crore for the Tribal Research Institut, according to the release.

Recognizing Tribal Contributions

The Chief Minister said these efforts are significant steps toward integrating tribal communities with the mainstream and ensuring their economic, social and cultural development. He recalled that in 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared 15 November as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. This day is not only to remember the contributions of Bhagwan Birsa Munda Ji but also to pass tribal culture and history on to the younger generations. He added that the state government provides Rs 50 lakh in financial support for organising this Mahotsav to ensure the preservation and promotion of tribal heritage.

The Chief Minister emphasized that earlier governments did not give due recognition to the contribution of tribal communities in the freedom movement and nation-building. Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the nation is awakened and tribal heroes are finally receiving the respect they deserve in history.

Commitment to Holistic Development

CM Dhami said, "I assure you that our government is fully committed to the holistic development of the tribal society of Uttarakhand. With a firm and unwavering resolve, we are continuously working to make Uttarakhand one of the leading states of the country."

Vibrant Cultural Performances

The event also featured vibrant cultural performances by various tribal and cultural groups from across the country and the state, the release stated. (ANI)