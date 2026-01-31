A cloth merchant was shot and robbed outside a Hyderabad bank. Armed assailants escaped with Rs 6 lakh, leaving the victim injured. Police collected forensic evidence and launched a manhunt to track down the attackers.

Armed robbers opened fire on a cloth merchant outside a bank in Koti, Hyderabad, on Saturday morning before fleeing with Rs 6 lakh in cash. The victim, identified as Rinshad, sustained a bullet injury to his leg and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Police said the incident occurred around 7 am when Rinshad, a native of Kerala residing in Nampally, arrived at the State Bank of India’s Hyderabad Main Branch to deposit money. As he approached the bank, two armed assailants who had been waiting nearby attacked him. They fired at Rinshad, snatched his cash bag, and escaped from the scene on a two‑wheeler.

Alerted by the bank’s security personnel, Sultan Bazar police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured merchant to hospital. DCP Khairatabad, Shilpavalli, visited the scene soon after the incident. The clues team examined the area and collected forensic evidence, including a shell casing and blood‑stain samples, to aid the investigation.

Authorities confirmed that a manhunt has been launched to trace and apprehend the two suspects. Police teams are analyzing the evidence and reviewing leads to identify the attackers.

Rinshad, who has been in the cloth business for several years, had carried the cash to deposit at the bank when the incident unfolded. His condition is reported to be stable, though he remains under medical care following the gunshot wound.

The brazen attack in a busy commercial area has raised concerns about safety and security for traders and residents. Investigators are working to establish whether the assailants had prior knowledge of the victim’s movements and cash deposit plans.