A 28‑year‑old woman allegedly died by suicide inside a real estate office at Keshav Complex in Ankur Vihar on Wednesday, leading to the registration of an FIR against her employer. The case was filed after her aunt lodged a complaint, accusing the employer of abetment.

Police identified the deceased as Ashi Gautam, a resident of Railway Vihar who worked in the DLF area of Ghaziabad. According to ACP Gyan Prakash Rai, investigation revealed that Ashi was in a relationship with her boss, Dheeraj Kumar, and the two had a dispute.

At around 1am on Thursday, police registered a case against Dheeraj under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (abetment of suicide) at Ankur Vihar police station. Dheeraj had earlier called the emergency helpline 112, stating that his employee had ended her life by hanging from a ceiling fan when other staff members had gone for lunch.

The body was sent for autopsy, and a forensic team was called to collect evidence. Officials said the forensic report is awaited. Initial investigation revealed that Ashi had been working in the office for three to four years. She lived with her mother and younger sister. A week earlier, her mother had travelled to Lucknow to visit relatives.

On Wednesday, Ashi spoke to her mother over the phone, and a few hours later, she was found dead. Following this, her aunt Indu filed a complaint against Dheeraj, alleging that distress and sadness caused by his torture drove Ashi to take her life.

Indu further claimed that Dheeraj misled Ashi by lying to establish a relationship. Ashi wanted to marry him, but later discovered that he was already married. When confronted, Dheeraj allegedly promised to divorce his wife and marry Ashi, but instead began to threaten and torture her.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and evidence collected from the office will be crucial in determining the circumstances surrounding the death.