Atiq Ahmed, two others sentence to life imprisonment in Umesh Pal case

On July 5, 2007, an FIR was registered against Ahmed, his brother and others. The police had submitted a chargesheet in the matter against 11 people. One of them later died.

In a recent development, a special MP-MLA court on Tuesday (March 28) sentenced gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed to life imprisonment in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case. He has been convicted under various sections including section 364A of the IPC.

All three convicts have been imposed with rigorous life imprisonment and a fine of one lakh rupees each. The amount from this fine will be given to the family members of Umesh Pal.

After the killing of the then BSP MLA Raju Pal on January 25, 2005, Umesh Pal, then a zila panchayat member, had told police he was a witness to the murder.

According to reports, Umesh Pal had alleged that when he refused to retract and buckle under pressure from Ahmed, he was kidnapped at gunpoint on February 28, 2006.

Ahmed and Ashraf are also accused of being involved in a conspiracy, while they were both in prison, to kill Umesh Pal. Umesh Pal was gunned down outside his Prayagraj residence on February 24.