Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called climate change the 'biggest threat,' emphasizing that both government and society are responsible for protecting the earth. India has also increased its climate action spending to 5.6% of its GDP.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday flagged climate change as the "biggest threat" for the world, highlighting that while the government is taking steps to resolve the issue, the public is also responsible for keeping "this earth safe". Speaking to the media, Chouhan said, "Climate change is today emerging as the biggest threat facing the world. Many countries around the world have previously resolved that steps will need to be taken to address the dangers of climate change. The government is taking steps," adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set some targets for the nation regarding this issue. The minister further emphasized that both government and society hold responsibility for safeguarding the future generations, adding, "It is not just the government's responsibility--it is also society's duty to keep this earth safe for future generations."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

India's Increased Financial Commitment

Meanwhile, India has significantly increased its financial commitment to fighting climate change, with spending on climate action rising from 3.7 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) six years ago to nearly 5.6 per cent today. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared these figures while speaking at the 'Degrees of Instability: Climate Security in a Warming World' townhall in Munich, Germany, on February 14. She emphasised that India is not merely waiting for international aid but is proactively investing its own resources to meet environmental goals.

Government Initiatives for Conservation

PM Modi has also launched several initiatives to conserve natural resources, such as Mission Mausam, Mission LiFE, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, and Amrit Sarovar during his tenure. On January 14, he also addressed a Pongal-related event, where he highlighted that protecting nature for future generations is among the "greatest neccessities". The PM said, "Protecting the soil for future generations, conserving water, and using resources in a balanced manner are among today's greatest necessities. Initiatives such as Mission LiFE, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, and Amrit Sarovar are advancing this very spirit. The Central Government is also working continuously with commitment to empower farmers." (ANI)