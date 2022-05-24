The 'Seven Summits' goal: Expedition to Mount Denali

Father-daughter pair of Ajeet and Deeya Bajaj are on an expedition to Mount Denali, the highest in North America. Their goal -- become the first father-daughter pair to scale 'Seven Summits', which entails summiting the highest peaks on all seven continents. Asianet Newsable tracks their adventure

May 21, 2022

Anchorage (Alaska)

The scale of wilderness in Alaska is amazing... the craggy snow-covered summits, the forest cover, glaciers calving into the ocean, fjords, the volcanoes, tundra, wetlands... Alaska has it all!! The first thought that hits you in Alaska is SOS! Scenic Overdose Syndrome!!

With 57 million acres of protected wilderness, glaciers have sculpted this amazing landscape, the wilderness is protected here and the management is impeccable. And the indigenous people here have lived in harmony with nature for centuries.

All this reinforces my belief that our natural heritage is something we hold in trust for our future generations, the baton we have to preserve and have to pass as a whole on to our next generation...

Alaska is every adventurer's dream destination... Deeya and I have had the opportunity to go sea kayaking to Resurrection Bay near Seaward, to see harbour seals, bald eagles and otters.

Going for a boat ride toward the Bay of Alaska looking for Orcas (killer whales) and Humpback whales was an incredible experience. We were fortunate to spot a Humpback whale and a pod of five Orcas.

We ended the day with another gear check and preparing for the hard expedition ahead. These extreme expeditions are all about preparing and planning... As a friend often says 'Failing to plan is planning to fail'.

Tomorrow we drive to Talkeetna town and then on May 24th, we go on to Denali for the climb. Excited and raring to go! Over and out for today.

May 20, 2022

Super excited to be in Alaska to attempt Mount Denali (at 6190 meters, 20310 feet, the highest mountain in North America) with my daughter Deeya.

It is a mixed bag of emotions; nervous anticipation for the gruelling climb ahead but also excitement at being able to get out into the wilderness and climb in Alaska, a stunning part of our planet, especially after the pandemic and resulting cabin fever.



Image: A view of Alaska

On May 16th, Deeya and I celebrated four years of our Everest climb from the north side (Tibet)

My daughters -- Meghna & Deeya -- are my soulmates and the biggest blessing of my life, along with my parents, family and friends. Both my girls enjoy 'the great outdoors' be it kayaking, skiing, hiking or scuba diving.

While I take all the credit for my girls, especially when I am with my wife Shirly :), I must admit and acknowledge the fact that my wife has done a great job in raising two bright, sporty and independent young women.



Image: Denali 'the great one' from Anchorage

'Seven Summits', which entails summiting the highest peaks in all seven continents, is an aspirational goal for all mountaineers and I am delighted that my daughter and I are attempting the last of our Seven Summits, Mt Denali, together.

I must say I am happy to be in the US to try and achieve this feat because the USA is one of my favourite adventure destinations on the planet.

I rafted the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon, one of the seven natural wonders of the world, way back in 1988. Rock climbing in the Shawangunks, cross country skiing in the freezing Minnesota winter, sky diving in Perris Valley in California, canoeing through Boundary Waters, rafting the Spokane river in Idaho and an 18-day pristine wilderness rafting and kayaking expedition with friends and grizzly bears on the Alsek River in Alaska have been highlights of my adventures here.