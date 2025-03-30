'I'm glad you're the President': US citizen Hall thanks Trump after being freed from Taliban (WATCH)

Read Full Article

American citizen Faye Hall, who was recently freed from Taliban captivity, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to US President Donald Trump in a message released on Saturday (local time).

In a video message shared by The White House on X, Hall said that she was "glad" that Trump was president and thanked him for bringing her back "home".

"I'm glad you're the President, and thank you for bringing me home. I have never been so proud to be an American citizen. Thank you, Mr President," Hall said, crediting Trump for her release.

Reflecting on her time as a captive under the Taliban, she said that the women who were present with her in the Afghan jail saw Trump as a "saviour" and that they were waiting for him to come and release them from the Taliban's captivity.

"And I just want you to know that all the women in the Afghan jail, they always ask me, 'When is Trump coming?' They treat you like their saviour. They are waiting for you to come and set them free," Hall added.

Faye Hall, an American woman detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan since February, was released and is reported to be in "good health", CNN reported, citing a source statement.

According to CNN, citing sources, Hall was detained for allegedly operating a drone without authorization and was released on Thursday "following a court order and with logistical support from Qatar", which has been mediating on behalf of the United States.

The source further added, "Hall was received at the Qatari Embassy in Kabul and has been confirmed in good health after undergoing a series of medical checks. Arrangements are currently underway for her return to the United States."

Sharing a picture of Hall on X, Zalmay Khalilzad, the US' former ambassador to Afghanistan, wrote, "American citizen Faye Hall, just released by the Taliban, is now in the care of our friends, the Qataris in Kabul, and will soon be on her way home. Thank you, #Qatar, for your ongoing and steadfast partnership."

This development comes after a diplomatic push by Trump envoy Adam Boehler and Khalilzad, who travelled to Kabul to secure the release of American citizen George Glezmann, which was also mediated by the Qataris.

According to CNN, the US does not have a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, having closed its embassy there after the Taliban takeover in August 2021. Instead, Qatar represents the US in Afghanistan, acting as its "protective power".

