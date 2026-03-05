West Bengal BJP's Dilip Ghosh criticised CM Mamata Banerjee's protest over electoral roll changes, saying 'it is time for her to go'. The dharna is against discrepancies in the voter list. Ghosh also commented on leadership in Bihar.

West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Thursday criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's move to hold a protest over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll on March 6, saying "it is time for her to go" following the upcoming State Assembly elections.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to reporters, Ghosh alleged that the TMC government has not allowed the Centre's schemes and funds to reach the public. "The CM has just given sit-in protests. She did not even let what PM Modi has given to the public reach them. It is time for her to go," the BJP leader said.

TMC's Protest Over Electoral Roll Discrepancies

On Sunday, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee said that CM Mamata Banerjee will stage a dharna (sit-in protest) at Metro Channel (Esplanade) on March 6 from 2 pm onwards against alleged discrepancies in the state's SIR exercise.

This came after the ECI released the final electoral roll following the SIR of voter lists in West Bengal, stating that 5,46,053 voters have been deleted using Form 7 after the draft list was published in December 2025. The total number of voters in West Bengal now stands at 7,04,59,284 voters (7.04 crore) as compared to 7,66,37,529 (7.66 crore) before the SIR exercise, showing a change of more than 61 lakh names in the list.

Ghosh on Bihar Politics

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh expressed willingness for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to be JD(U)'s candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, saying, "He is a senior politician who was in Lok Sabha for many years. He has been a Chief Minister many times. People should be given new responsibilities. I am waiting for the name (of the next CM)."

Chirag Paswan Dismisses Leadership Change Rumours

However, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chief and Union Minister Chirag Paswan has dismissed speculation of a leadership change in Bihar, stating there is no discussion regarding a new Chief Minister in the state. "There's no discussion on changing the Chief Minister. Nitish Kumar will continue to lead Bihar, and our double-engine government is working well," said the Union Minister.