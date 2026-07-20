As Cockroach Janta Party activists protest at Jantar Mantar for their 'Chalo Sansad' march, Sonam Wangchuk's wife urges a peaceful focus on education. The protest faces heavy security, with several metro stations closed in central Delhi.

As activists and student protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed "Chalo Sansad" march, Gitanjali Angmo, wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk, laid out the priorities she wants the demonstrators to hold onto through the day. "We will focus on this march. Three points are very important today. First, we will focus on conducting the march peacefully. Let us stay focused on the issue- the issue of education, which is a vital need for this country and remain vigilant," she told ANI at the protest site.

CJP March Met With Tight Security

Activists affiliated to the CJP are gearing up to try and march towards Parliament even as the Delhi Police maintains a strict security perimeter. The proposed march was first announced by Sonam Wangchuk, who has since been removed from the protest site to the Safdarjung Hospital following a 20-day hunger strike.

CJP Open to Talks, Says 'Ball is in Govt's Court'

On Monday, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das signalled the organisation's willingness to engage in talks with the government regarding their long-standing demands for examination reforms. While noting that the administration's overtures came late, he stated that they remain open to discussions to resolve the impasse surrounding the education system.

Das claimed that there is no clarity from the administration's side despite their recent attempt to open talks adding, that "the ball is in their court." He said, "The administration is trying to open talks with the government. They have come very late, but we have opened our hearts and said that we are willing to talk to them. There has been no clarity from their side as of now. The ball is in their court."

Political Support and Protester Demands

Earlier in the day, Sonam Wangchuk said he would end his hunger strike if the government accepts accountability for recent failures in the education system, including paper leaks, or if Members of Parliament assure him that the issue of education accountability will be taken up during the Monsoon Session of Parliament starting from Monday.

Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief and MP Chandra Shekhar Azad arrived at the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest stage at Jantar Mantar on Monday, asserting that the "injustice" is being done to the country's youth and that questions would be raised in the Parliament as well.

Central Delhi Metro Stations Shut

Meanwhile, The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced the closure of five central Delhi stations, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth, "due to security reasons" on Sunday morning. In an X post, DMRC cited that services are suspended till further instructions.

The shutdown comes on the opening day of Parliament's Monsoon Session, coinciding with a proposed march to Parliament led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). All five stations sit in the close vicinity of Jantar Mantar and the Parliament complex.

With the CJP calling for its "Chalo Sansad" march, Delhi Police has heightened security measures near the premises in view of the Monsoon Session set to commence today. (ANI)