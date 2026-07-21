The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) called off its sit-in protest outside the Delhi Police headquarters. The decision was made after the party claimed that all protestors who had been detained were released, a claim which the Delhi Police denied.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Tuesday called off its 'dharna' outside Delhi Police headquarters after all protestors detained were released. CJP had announced a sit-in protest outside Delhi Police HQ at 8 pm today, alleging that hundreds of protestors were detained and not allowed to meet lawyers. "Our lawyers have just told us that ALL the detainees have been released. The dharna outside Delhi Police HQ is therefore called off! EVERYONE IS REQUESTED TO MAINTAIN PEACE," CJP spokesperson Saurav Das posted on X.

Delhi Police also maintained that no person was under detention and urged the public not to share unverified news on social media. "Claims circulating on social media regarding persons being detained and denied access to lawyers are misleading and incorrect. It is clarified that no person is currently under detention. You are advised not to share or circulate unverified content," Delhi Police said in a statement on X.

NEET-UG Protest and Political Reactions

Earlier today, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar and MP Supriya Sule arrived at the Jantar Mantar protest site, where the CJP is continuing its protest against the NEET-UG paper leak. NCP(SCP) has extended its support to the call for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

'Sansad Chalo' March and Clashes

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) held a 'Sansad Chalo' protest in the national capital, which was met with police action on Monday. Delhi Police has claimed that more than 118 police personnel were injured in clashes. More than 60 protesters have sustained injuries. Police have registered five FIRs in connection with alleged violence, stone-pelting and vandalism and are examining more than 250 videos to identify those involved in the incidents.

The Opposition leaders have strongly criticised the police action and alleged that the protestors were "lathi-charged" and met with tear gas.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister JP Nadda also visited RML Hospital and met the injured protesters. Nadda on Monday met a delegation of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which submitted its demands to the government. (ANI)