The suspension is effective nationwide, and formal disciplinary proceedings will commence. The advocate's actions were an apparent protest against the CJI BR Gavai's remarks in a previous case involving a religious idol.

New Delhi: The Bar Council of India has immediately revoked the practicing license of advocate Rakesh Kishore following his attempt to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai during court proceedings on Monday, October 6 morning The suspension order was issued under provisions of the Advocates Act, 1961 and the Bar Council of India Rules governing professional conduct and etiquette. These provisions require advocates to maintain dignified conduct in court, show respect to judicial authorities, and avoid any actions that could improperly influence court proceedings. According to the BCI's order, preliminary evidence indicates that the advocate removed his sports shoes in Supreme Court's Court No. 1 and tried to throw them toward the Chief Justice while proceedings were underway. Security personnel immediately detained him. The BCI determined this behavior violated professional conduct standards and undermined court dignity.

The suspension takes effect immediately and prohibits Rakesh Kishore from appearing or practicing before any court, tribunal, or authority across India during this period. The advocate has been served a show cause notice requiring him to submit an explanation within 15 days justifying why the suspension should be lifted. Formal disciplinary proceedings will also commence against him. He is required to file a compliance affidavit with both the Bar Council of India and the Bar Council of Delhi within 48 hours of receiving the order. He must also email a notarized copy to the BCI confirming he will not appear in any legal proceedings during the suspension period.

What Happened?

During Monday's proceedings in the Supreme Court, a lawyer approached the judge's dais and attempted to remove his shoe with the apparent intention of hurling it at Chief Justice BR Gavai. Security personnel quickly intervened, physically removing the lawyer from the courtroom and taking him into custody. As he was being escorted out, the lawyer shouted "Sanatan ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan" (India will not tolerate insult to Sanatan), according to eyewitnesses present in court. Despite the commotion, CJI Gavai maintained his composure and instructed the other lawyers to proceed with their legal arguments. "Don't get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me," he told those present.



The incident appears to have been triggered by controversy surrounding remarks the CJI made in an earlier case involving a damaged Lord Vishnu idol at Khajuraho. While dismissing that petition, he had suggested the petitioner pray to the deity for intervention, since the archaeological site required ASI permissions for restoration work. These comments sparked outrage on social media, with critics alleging the Chief Justice had insulted Hindu religious sentiments. The CJI subsequently clarified in open court that he respects all religions and meant no disrespect. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta supported him, noting that social media reactions are often disproportionate to the actual events.