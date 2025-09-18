CJI BR Gavai on Thursday responded to the social media reaction over his remarks that came while dismissing a plea seeking restoration of a 7-foot-long beheaded structure of Lord Vishnu in the Javari temple in Khajuraho, MP.

CJI Gavai clarified that he respects all religions. The comments came during the post-lunch session of the CJI-led bench at the Supreme Court on Thursday. The Solicitor General of India (SGI), Tushar Mehta, who was also present at the court, stated that he has known the CJI for the last ten years and knows very well that the CJI visits all religious places. Mehta added that these days, things are blown out of proportion on social media.

"Newtons' law says that every action has an equal reaction. Now every action has a disproportionate social media reaction," Mehta said. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, who was also present at the court, agreed with the aforesaid view and added that lawyers suffer every day due to such kinds of portrayals of issues on social media.

CJI Gavai, at this stage, also mentioned that even his remarks on the Nepal issue had received a similar reaction.

Justice K Vinod Chandran, who was on the bench beside CJI Gavai, also underscored the negative impact of misinformation on social media, calling it anti-social media, and shared his own experience of being misjudged online.

Senior Advocate Sanjay Nuli, who had represented the petitioner Rakesh Dalal in the Lord Vishnu matter, also clarified that the CJI never made the statement falsely attributed to him while flagging concern over misleading social media posts."

The CJI had, during the hearing of the Lord Vishnu idol matter on Tuesday, remarked that the petitioner seeking directions to restore the idol should go and seek the remedy by praying to Lord Vishnu, as the Court declined to entertain the same.

While refusing to hear the case, the top court had opined that it's a dispute over a temple which is a protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), suggesting that the ASI is an authority better equipped to intervene in this regard.

